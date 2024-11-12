Newcastle United are interested in signing Benfica central defender Tomas Araujo, who has a €100 million release clause, according to O Jogo.

Araujo impressed last season for the Portuguese giants, but has kicked on to another level this campaign, starting eight Primeira Liga matches so far. Earning his first call-up to the Portugal national team in October, the 22-year-old has caught the eye of several English clubs.

Among the interested parties are Newcastle, although the Magpies will face competition from the likes of Chelsea and Crystal Palace for the starlet's signature. Eddie Howe is eager to strengthen his central defensive cohort next summer, and has identified Araujo as a potential option, with the north-east outfit hopeful of negotiating a fee with Benfica for the player, significantly lower than his hefty release clause.

Newcastle Eyeing Araujo

He's thriving this season

Joining Benfica's academy in 2016 at the age of 14, Araujo has had to wait for his opportunity with Os Encarnados. Making his debut in December 2021, the centre-back spent the duration of the 2022/23 season on loan at Gil Vicente, where he made 26 appearances, before returning and featuring in Benfica's first team on a consistent basis last campaign.

Now a highly thought of defender throughout Europe, described as 'elite', Palace reportedly submitted an 'official bid' for Araujo in the summer, while Tottenham were said to be eyeing a deal for him back in October. Newcastle are now said to be the frontrunners, with O Jogo reporting that the Tynesiders are exploring the possibility of making a summer move.

The deal is said to be in the initial stages, with significant movement expected to be made in the coming months. Chelsea and Palace are understood to be keen on the player as well, but Newcastle believe they're in a strong position to land him.

The Magpies have enjoyed a largely positive start to the new season, but continue to lack depth at the back. Lloyd Kelly arrived from Bournemouth in the summer, but it was well documented that Howe wanted to add another central defender to his ranks.

The likes of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar need cover and competition, and while Marc Guehi remains a target, Araujo could be pivoted to as a potentially cheaper alternative.

Araujo's Primeira Liga Statistics 2024/24 Appearances 8 Pass Accuracy 87.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.46 Tackles Per 90 2.28 Interceptions Per 90 1.27 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.91

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 12/11/2024