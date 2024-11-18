Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a shock move for former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and are among two Premier League clubs interested in the Frenchman, according to Fichajes.

The Magpies, along with West Ham United, are said to be considering a risk on the ex-Juventus star, who is set to become a free agent at the end of November after Juventus agreed to terminate his contract last week.

Pogba was handed a four-year ban for testing positive for a banned substance, later reduced to 18 months following a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The verdict means the World Cup winner will be eligible to return in March 2025, and he is reportedly exploring his next move, with a return to the Premier League now a possibility.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pogba last played for Juventus on 3 September 2023, making a substitute appearance in their 2-0 win over Empoli in Serie A.

The 'phenomenal' Frenchman has recently been spotted training individually in Miami and, according to GIVEMESPORT sources, a move to MLS is also appealing to him, given that he has a house there.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle’s interest in the midfielder is genuine – Pogba, who once cost £93m, would likely demand a lucrative deal to consider a return to England, and his form has dipped in recent seasons at Juventus, where he struggled with injuries.

Despite a slightly underwhelming summer transfer window, the Magpies have been solid in the Premier League this season, sitting eighth in the table after 11 games.

Fresh arrivals in 2025 are on the radar – according to GMS sources, Newcastle have been identified as one of the likely destinations for Lille star Jonathan David, whose contract in France expires at the end of the season.

Although they strengthened their attack by signing William Osula in the summer, sporting director Paul Mitchell is reportedly seeking further reinforcements in the final third for upcoming transfer windows.

Paul Pogba's Juventus Stats (2022-24) Appearances 12 Starts 1 Goals 0 Assists 1 Yellow cards 1 Minutes played 161

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-11-24.