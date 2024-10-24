Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov, whose performances in France have caught the attention of several Premier League clubs, according to TBR Football.

The promising Uzbekistan defender is reportedly attracting interest from Newcastle, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Brighton, and West Ham this season.

European giants Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Atalanta, and Marseille are also said to be monitoring Khusanov, who is regarded as one of Ligue 1's most talented young centre-backs.

Labelled as ‘the future legend of Uzbek football’, the 20-year-old has been a key figure in Lens’ back three this season, playing alongside Kevin Danso and Facundo Medina.

According to TBR Football, Khusanov is thought to be valued at around £25m, with Lens set to make a significant profit, having signed him for just €100,000 in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Khusanov has played every minute of Lens’ last six matches in Ligue 1.

Known for his aggressive playing style, the young defender has earned praise from his teammates, with French goalkeeper Brice Samba admitting that Khusanov ‘really scares him’ in 1v1 situations.

Newcastle had been pursuing a centre-back in the summer transfer window but failed in their bid for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, whose £70m price tag proved too high.

It remains to be seen if Eddie Howe’s side will go back into the market for a centre-back in January, especially after Dan Burn’s strong showings in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old recently earned a one-year contract extension at St. James' Park, keeping him at the club until June 2026. Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly shifting their attention to signing a new right winger in January.

Eddie Howe has started the season with only three fit centre-backs, as both Marc Guehi and Sven Botman recover from long-term ACL injuries, with both expected to return later this season.

The Magpies have been one of the more solid defensive teams in the Premier League this season, conceding eight goals in their first eight matches.

Abdukodir Khusanov's Lens Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 8 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Pass accuracy % 87.9 Tackles per 90 1.29 Interceptions per 90 2.75 Minutes played 557

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-10-24.