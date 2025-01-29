Newcastle United are targeting Bournemouth centre-back Ilya Zabarnyi as they look to recruit another defender, according to The i Paper.

Newcastle certainly endured a rocky start to the season, with many players and the team as a whole struggling to find any consistency in the opening months of the campaign, but they have recently found form and lost just twice in their last 12 games.

The Magpies are yet to make an addition to their squad this month, but their struggles to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules have been well-documented. With Miguel Almiron closing in on a move back to Atlanta United that could free up some funds for the club to make a late move for Zabarnyi.

Newcastle like Zabarnyi

It would be a hard deal to pull off this month

According to The i Paper, Newcastle have a great deal of interest in Bournemouth centre-back Ilya Zabarnyi. The Ukrainian has, alongside Dean Huijsen, been integral to the stellar run of form that Andoni Iraola’s Cherries have been on in recent weeks, with Bournemouth now a genuine candidate for European qualification.

Ilia Zabarnyi 24/25 Premier League Stats Games Played 23 Minutes Played 2,070' Clean Sheets 6

Eddie Howe has long trusted Fabian Schar as his right-sided centre-back and with the veteran in the final year of his contract, Zabarnyi is someone Newcastle have identified as a target that could be ever-present in their backline for at least a decade.

It is unlikely that Zabarnyi to depart this month, however. Not only is there little time left in the window to find a replacement, but Zabarnyi, who has been described as an 'elite duel winner', is imperative to this Bournemouth side, who would not want to move on one of their best players while in the hunt for what could be a record season for the club.

In the summer, though, Newcastle will be in a stronger financial position, especially if they are able to secure Champions League qualification. It is certainly a link to keep an eye on and if Newcastle can, somehow, find a way to complete a deal for Zabarnyi this month, then finishing in the top four will be closer to a guarantee than a potential chance.

