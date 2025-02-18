Newcastle United could make a shock move for Bournemouth winger Marcus Tavernier in the coming transfer window, according to reports - with the club thought to be doing their research on a potential move for their former youth academy product.

Tavernier, 25, was born in Leeds, but played for Newcastle's youth academy as a child whilst himself and brother James - currently captain at Rangers - lived in the area. He's since gone on to excel at Middlesbrough, scoring 18 goals in 155 games for the Teeside outfit before moving to Bournemouth - and it's been under Andoni Iraola that he's shot to prominence in the Premier League.

Report: Newcastle United 'Doing Homework' on Marcus Tavernier

The winger has been consistently brilliant for Bournemouth

That could reportedly see Newcastle make a move for Tavernier, who has been called 'extraordinary' - at a much cheaper price than other targets such as Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.

Marcus Tavernier's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 =10th Goals 2 =5th Key Passes Per Game 1.7 1st Shots Per Game 2.1 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =4th Match rating 6.91 9th

The report by TBR Football states that Newcastle are 'doing their homework' on Tavernier, with Eddie Howe keen to bolster his right-hand side at St. James' Park. With both Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes battling it out on the left-hand flank, Jacob Murphy is the only real first-team option on the right-hand side of the field on Tyneside - and that could prompt Howe to return to his former club.

The report states that Tavernier is a potential option for Howe, and with the star having featured for Newcastle's academy in the past, Tavernier will know the club well should he return to the north-east. The Cherries star has recorded seven goal contributions so far in the Premier League this season, with his efforts helping Bournemouth to sit fifth in the top-flight, which could see them qualify for the Champions League.

Although other names such as Mbeumo have been linked alongside Tavernier's south coast teammate Antoine Semenyo, he could represent a cheaper alternative.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tavernier made eight appearances for England's under-19 team, scoring once.

Tavernier has stated that most of his friends are Magpies fans, whilst he grew up and lived in the city whilst he played at Middlesbrough - and so he knows the area inside out, which could be a potential factor for a move.

“Most of my friends are Newcastle fans. I grew up in Newcastle and I lived there while I was at Middlesbrough, and I know a lot about the city and the club and everything to do with it.”

