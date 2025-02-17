Reports suggest that Newcastle United may target Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson in the summer transfer window, as the Senegalese forward attracts interest from multiple clubs due to his strong performances in west London.

The Magpies are set to see Callum Wilson's contract expire at the end of the season, meaning that Eddie Howe will be in the market for a striker as backup for Alexander Isak, with the Swedish star in fine form in the north-east. Jackson has been earmarked - and it could well be that he is Isak's replacement with persistent interest from European clubs for the Scandinavian star.

Report: Newcastle 'Line Up' Nicolas Jackson Move

The Senegal international has been in fine form this season

The report by Super Deporte (via Sport Witness) states that Newcastle are lining up a move for Jackson in the summer transfer window - though they could be matched by Atletico Madrid in the race for his signature.

Nicolas Jackson's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =3rd Goals 9 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =4th Shots Per Game 2.7 3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =7th Match rating 7.06 2nd

Newcastle are thought to have made Jackson a 'priority' as they look to add to their striking ranks, with the Magpies particularly keen on the Senegalese star as they 'fear' losing Isak in the summer transfer window. If Isak leaves, he'll leave a major gap in the spearhead role at St. James' Park, and Jackson is the man that they have their eye on as a potential replacement for the Swedish international after an exceptional Premier League season on the pitch on Tyneside.

Jackson himself has not disappointed this season, beginning the campaign on fire with nine goals and five assists, which has earned him the tag of being called 'extraordinary' - and although he's not scored since, his performances have contributed to points for the Blues, prior to his hamstring injury that he'd picked up against West Ham United at the start of February.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nicolas Jackson has 14 caps for Senegal but he has yet to score.

Jackson won't come cheap, with Chelsea having paid £32million to land him from Villarreal - and the report states that they won't let him depart for anything less than £43million if he is to leave in the summer. Whether that is a fee that Newcastle would be prepared to pay remains to be seen, alongside Atletico, Aston Villa and Arsenal, who are also linked with a move - but if the Magpies do sell Isak, it's likely that they'll have a lot of money to spend amid reports that they would seek up to £150million for the striker.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-02-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.