Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on 18-year-old Sierra Leonean defender Abdulay Juma Bah, who is catching the eye on loan at Real Valladolid, according to The Athletic.

Bah is an exciting defensive prospect who has made a 'groundbreaking' start in European football with Valladolid. The teenage centre-back joined the La Liga club on loan last summer from his boyhood outfit, AIK Freetong. He has appeared in 11 La Liga games and established himself as a regular starter in Paulo Pezzolano's side.

The 6ft5in defender's best performance came in a 1-0 win against Valencia when he made 13 clearances, two tackles and won six of eight aerial duels. He's experiencing a similar rise at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla to AS Monaco's Mohamed Salisu, who made a name for himself at Valladolid at the start of his career before heading to Southampton.

Abdulay Juma Bah Stats (La Liga 2024-25) Appearances 11 Clean Sheets 1 Interceptions Per Game 1.1 Tackles Per Game 0.9 Balls Recovered Per Game 2.6 Clearances Per Game 4.9 Ground Duels Won 1.6 (58%) Aerial Duels Won 2.6 (71%)

Newcastle Set Their Sights On Bah

The Teenage Centre-Back Is Viewed As One For The Future

Newcastle are reportedly keen on Bah and have been watching the Sierra Leonean youngster in action. If the Magpies were to swoop, he'd be regarded as a future talent rather than a first-team-ready acquisition.

Bah, dubbed 'outstanding' could take inspiration from Eddie Howe's development of young talent at St James' Park. England teammates Tivo Livramento, 22, and Lewis Hall, 20, have become two of the Premier League's most reliable full-backs. He's reportedly also been on Inter Milan's radar while Manchester City are admirers, per Africafoot.

The Tyneside giants are expected to strengthen Howe's central defence this month with an arrival or two. Marc Guehi remains on their radar after they failed to sign the Crystal Palace man last summer. They weren't prepared to meet the Eagles' £60 million valuation but could match bids made for the 24-year-old this month.

AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori has reportedly been on their shortlist after a frustrating lack of game time. Sergio Conceicao's appointment at the San Siro last month may have changed the situation as the former Chelsea man has reclaimed a starting berth.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 14/01/2025.

