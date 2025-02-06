Newcastle United are tracking Lille striker Jonathan David ahead of his contract expiry this summer, according to The Athletic journalist Chris Waugh.

The Magpies are reportedly targeting a new striker to replace Callum Wilson, who is likely to depart once his contract at St James’ Park expires.

While multiple names are under consideration, a deal for David would represent good value, as the Canadian international will be available on a free transfer after the season.

Eddie Howe’s side are expecting a busy summer window, with a new winger and centre-back also on their agenda.

Newcastle Eyeing Move for Jonathan David

Among forwards being tracked

According to Waugh, while reinforcements on the wing and at centre-back are Newcastle’s top priorities, they are also considering signing a new striker and goalkeeper.

David is firmly among the names being monitored, having impressed with consistent performances in Ligue 1 in recent seasons.

The 25-year-old has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions for Lille this term, including six goals in the Champions League.

David, praised as 'one of the best strikers in the world' by Tony Marinaro, was linked with a mid-season move to Tottenham Hotspur last month, but is now likely to keep his options open until the summer.

Newcastle have endured a quiet January market in terms of incomings and welcomed no new players to boost their push for Champions League qualification.

The Magpies failed to bring in replacements for Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly, who left for Atalanta United and Juventus respectively.

Following their Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Arsenal, Howe’s men will face Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Jonathan David's Lille Stats (2024/25) Games 34 Goals 20 Assists 9 Minutes per goal 137 Minutes played 2,740

