Newcastle United are tracking Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and could test the Premier League strugglers’ resolve with a bid in January, The Sun has reported.

The Magpies are reportedly considering Ramsdale as a potential replacement for Martin Dubravka, who is nearing a move to the Saudi Pro League, and may present an offer in the coming weeks.

According to The Sun, Ramsdale is highly likely to leave Southampton if they are relegated at the end of the season, and his situation has alerted a number of Premier League clubs.

Newcastle are said to be eyeing the ex-Arsenal shot-stopper as an alternative to James Trafford, whom Burnley are desperate to keep amid their ongoing promotion battle in the Championship.

Newcastle Keen on Aaron Ramsdale

Could launch surprise January bid

According to The Sun, Burnley’s reluctance to part ways with Trafford mid-season could force Newcastle to seriously consider other goalkeeper targets, including Ramsdale, who remains highly regarded at St James’ Park.

Newcastle tried to sign Trafford in the summer but were priced out of a move for the 22-year-old, and it remains to be seen whether they will reignite their interest in the England U21 international this month.

Ramsdale, who joined Southampton six months ago from Arsenal, has had a difficult season in goal at the south coast club, who sit bottom of the Premier League table after 20 games.

The 'exceptional' 26-year-old goalkeeper has kept only two clean sheets in his 13 league appearances this season and conceded 27 goals, including five in last weekend’s heavy loss to Brentford.

Newcastle are understood to be looking at multiple reinforcements for January, with a new right-sided winger also on the agenda for Eddie Howe.

Aaron Ramsdale's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 13 Goals conceded 27 Clean sheets 2 Minutes played 1,170

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 13, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Monday, January 13th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-01-25.