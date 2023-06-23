Newcastle United are also looking at a deal to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison as they get ever closer to a deal for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Newcastle transfer news - Sandro Tonali and James Maddison

After an astonishing fourth-placed finish and subsequent qualification for the Champions League last season, Newcastle have already switched attention to their plans for the upcoming campaign.

With European football set to return to St. James' Park, the Newcastle hierarchy have set about acquiring talent with pedigree on the continent, starting with midfield target Tonali.

It has been reported in The Athletic that Newcastle are closing in on the Milan midfielder, with a deal worth £60 million currently being discussed by the two clubs.

That was backed up by a claim from Romano himself, who tweeted that a full agreement was in place between the two clubs for his signature.

There had been reports of a £43 million bid being submitted by Newcastle, but it's suggested after face-to-face talks took place, that was swiftly upped to the £60 million region.

Tonali featured for the Serie A giants during their run to the Champions League semi-finals and it's claimed by the report that Eddie Howe has been impressed by his ability.

And now, according to Romano, personal terms have been agreed with Tonali and Newcastle - although he might be the last addition at St James' Park with further interest in Maddison, who was described as a "superstar" by his former manager Brendan Rodgers.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Tonali and Maddison?

Recognising a deal was there to be done, transfer expert Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle were in a strong position to sign Tonali.

On the Italian, Romano said: "It's true that they want Tonali and they are closing in on him. For sure he was on the list at Newcastle alongside of course Maddison, who remains a target for Newcastle and Tottenham."

Would Tonali and Maddison be suitable signings for Newcastle?

At just 23 years old, it's clear Newcastle would not only be bolstering their current squad with the signing of Tonali, but also investing in the future too.

However, the jury is out on whether the former Brescia man is a good purchase, with journalist Sam Tighe on Twitter dubbing the Milan anchorman as 'overrated'.

Once labelled the 'next Pirlo', there is no doubt Tonali's career has stuttered at times, but it's also clear he does possess the quality needed to make it at the highest level.

What's for sure though, if Tonali was paired in a midfield with Maddison, who the Magpies continue to be linked with, Newcastle's creative output would increase significantly, while also enhancing their chances of back-to-back top-four finishes.