Newcastle United could test the market for a key player in a specific position later in the window, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe's side have been active in the window already this summer, with more additions likely to be made before the September 1st deadline.

Newcastle United transfer news

It's promising to be an exciting season at St. James' Park, as Champions League football will return to the famous stadium for the first time in two decades.

A lot has happened to Newcastle since the last time they competed in Europe's premier competition, with the club having dropped down to the second tier of English football twice.

Instead of the Championship, it's the Champions League Newcastle fans can look forward to next season, with the board continuing to invest in the club's playing squad.

Sandro Tonali arrived at the North East outfit as part of a £55 million deal, which saw the midfielder swap AC Milan for the Magpies.

Captain of Italy's under-21 side, Tonali is considered to be one of the brightest midfield prospects in European football, with plenty of expectation placed on the 23-year-old's shoulders.

Tonali was joined at Newcastle by the club's second signing of the summer, as Harvey Barnes made a highly-anticipated switch from recently relegated Leicester City.

Barnes, who was a standout man for the relegated Foxes, cost Newcastle a pretty sum of £39 million and will add some much-needed depth to the attacking positions.

However, while Newcastle are approaching the £100 million mark for money spent this summer, it appears the Magpies are unwilling to stop there, with yet more reinforcements expected before the window slams shut.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Newcastle?

When quizzed on what Newcastle could do in the transfer market, the reliable journalist admitted they were eyeing up a new addition in one position.

On their transfer plan, transfer Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT: “I would keep an eye on a centre-back after Barnes, I think a centre-back could be a possibility.”

Who might Newcastle target in that position?

One of the names on everyone's lips at Newcastle right now is Monaco's Axel Disasi.

Also a target for Manchester United, Disasi shone for the Ligue 1 outfit last season and is said to be on Newcastle's radar, according to a report by Football Insider.

It's suggested in the story that personal terms have already been agreed with the defender, after Newcastle convinced the Frenchman he would be a key part of their plans next summer.

He isn't the only name on Newcastle's shortlist though, as Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba is also attracting interest from the top-four finishers.

Tapsoba is believed to be a key target for Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, as per a report by 90min, but Newcastle haven't ruled out the possibility of signing him just yet.

Only time will have the answer as to whether Howe and Co. add another centre back to their squad this summer, but it's clear Newcastle are on the lookout, with a number of different targets being readied.