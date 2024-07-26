Highlights Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe would be tempted to take the England job if he is offered the chance to succeed Gareth Southgate.

The Magpies tactician's influence in transfer activity has decreased since Paul Mitchell headed to St James' Park as the new sporting director.

Plans have been put in place to sign a new attacker ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

It has been a strange summer at Newcastle United, and certainly not a quiet one.

There have been transfer rumours about key players Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes as the Magpies stared at profit and sustainability rules problems, which were eventually solved by the exit of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson.

There have been changes behind the scenes as sporting director Dan Ashworth joined Manchester United and then co-owner Amanda Staveley exited St James' Park along with Mehrdad Ghodoussi. There has also been new recruitment power brought in at the top as Paul Mitchell arrived as sporting director.

Howe's Head Could be Turned by England Job

Magpies chief would find it difficult to turn down role

Right now, all eyes are on Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as his position at the football club feels clouded unlike any time before.

He is being linked as a contender for the England job and it is a different conundrum to one he faced earlier this year, when there was growing doubt about whether the Magpies would continue with him as boss as they faced up to the consequences of missing out on European football.

Newcastle sided with Howe, given the overall progress he has made with the club and the relationships he has built in the side and around the club. The hierarchy hope to return to Europe at the first attempt and Howe’s vision has been key to believing that can happen - even though becoming a top four club in the Premier League feels as daunting as ever.

Eddie Howe's record in charge of Newcastle United Matches 125 Won 62 Drawn 27 Lost 36 Goals for 220 Goals against 160 Statistics correct as of 25/07/2024

But Gareth Southgate’s departure from the national team has thrown Howe back into the spotlight and signs of friction behind the scenes give a sense that there could be twists and turns ahead in the build up to the new season.

Howe has admitted publicly of the “difficulties” he has felt this summer at Newcastle, but perhaps the key for the tactician is genuine happiness, and whether he still feels he has the same standing at Newcastle as previously. He recently said:

“As long as I am happy, I feel supported, I feel free to work in the way I want to work, I have not thought of anything else other than Newcastle."

But now, as England weigh up the prospect of Howe as Southgate’s successor, there is a real feeling that his head could be turned.

Figures close to the situation believe he would find it extremely difficult to turn down the job. It is unclear exactly when the FA plan to bring in a new man - no time frame has been implemented - but there are whispers that an approach might not be too far away for Howe.

In such an event, he would have to consider the overall job: the impact on his family, the comparison in working conditions and expectations taking charge of the Three Lions will provide. But, obviously, there will be a high level of temptation.

Mitchell Influence Could Sway Howe to Leave

Tactician unsure of plans for rest of transfer window

Perhaps the arrival of sporting director Mitchell causes more reason to believe he would take the gig. Howe has been deeply involved at every level of Newcastle’s rise, yet there have been hints that his voice does not appear quite so strong now.

The pursuit of Nice central defender Jean-Clair Todibo is believed to be one such example, where Howe did not see him as quite the same prospect for them that others did.

It is clear that if Newcastle do genuinely aim to return to the Champions League - or any other European competition - their transfer business is in need of increased attention. Goalkeepers Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy, as well as the permanent addition of Lewis Hall and free transfer of Lloyd Kelly, do not especially raise the bar of the team’s capabilities.

Howe is not fully sure of what the plans are on the transfer front, but he will also realise more players could be leaving, including Kieran Trippier.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kieran Trippier is the joint-fourth highest earner at Newcastle United, with Bruno Guimaraes, Lloyd Kelly and Joelinton being the only teammates earning more than his £120,000-per-week

The right-back has been courted by Galatasaray, Bayern Munich and the Saudi Pro League recently and, with 12 months of his contract remaining, is expected to depart. That is a level of experience, reliability and talent that is not easy to replace, but Tino Livramento is already in place to step up to the challenge.

Furthermore, Newcastle must hope there is no formal approach for Isak or Guimaraes, or that Anthony Gordon’s situation gets scary again, after he was targeted by Liverpool.

Tyneside Giants Desperate to Strengthen Attacking Options

Bobb, Raphinha and Calvert-Lewin have been on radar

There will still be incoming transfer business at Newcastle this summer, no matter what happens with Howe, and the thrust of that will be to sharpen the attack.

It is considered that the most exciting name to come in might be on the right-hand side, but a striker is also of interest.

Manchester City’s creative spark Oscar Bobb has emerged as a player of interest, as GMS sources recently revealed, although the reigning Premier League champions would not likely want to lose him.

Raphinha, of Barcelona, has been mentioned as a more marquee name that could come in as his situation with the La Liga giants looks sticky. In terms of a striker, Newcastle already looked into Everton marksman Dominic Calvert Lewin’s situation and could do so again.

New names are expected to emerge in the next fortnight, but Newcastle fans will just hope that, as that happens, there is no word from England moving for their boss.

According to Transfermarkt and Capology