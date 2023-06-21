Newcastle United target Nicolò Barella is going to be hard to sign this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies are interested in the midfielder, but Jones says all the indications from Inter Milan insiders suggest that the Italian club do not want to sell him.

Newcastle transfer news — Nicolò Barella

The Telegraph recently claimed that Newcastle were hoping to conclude a £50m deal for Barella this transfer window.

However, Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT that Inter want a fee closer to £70m and that is if they decide to entertain the idea of letting one of their best players go.

Barella was a key figure for Simone Inzaghi's side last season, making over 50 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The 26-year-old signed for Inter from Cagliari on an initial loan deal back in 2019 before he joined the Serie A giants permanently.

What has Dean Jones said about Nicolò Barella and Newcastle?

Jones has described Barella as a "brilliant" player but has doubts about him moving to Newcastle.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "That [Barella being available] is not really the indication that Inter insiders are giving out. They feel that getting Barella out of there is almost the last thing the club would consider, and that's totally understandable because he's absolutely brilliant."

Would Nicolò Barella be a good signing for Newcastle?

With Newcastle competing in the Champions League next season, Barella is exactly the kind of player needed at St James' Park.

He has made 28 appearances in the competition, as shown on Transfermarkt, and is a quality midfielder overall.

As per FBref, the Italian has ranked in the 89th percentile for progressive carries and the 92nd percentile for progressive passes received among his positional peers over the last year. He is someone who is great at collecting the ball and travelling with it.

"He’s a really good player, a really good player and I like him a lot," Jürgen Klopp said in 2022 (via Liverpool's official website) when discussing Barella before his side's game against Inter in the Champions League.

"He has all the things you want from a midfield player: he is aggressive, he is technical, he can run for ages and all these kinds of things. That’s a top-class player."

Considering all of the above, it is no shock that Eddie Howe wants Barella. Unfortunately for the Magpies boss, though, he may not be able to land the Italy international this summer.