Newcastle United suffered just their second defeat of the 2024-25 Premier League season after Danny Welbeck's first-half strike was enough to put the visitors ahead and seal all three points for Brighton at St James' Park.

But it was the surprising decision made by Newcastle manager Eddie Howe to take off midfielder Sandro Tonali just past the hour mark, which saw boos ring around the stadium.

Howe Decision Brought the Sound of Boos

Fans in St James' Park were not happy with the decision to bring off Tonali

Newcastle fans let the manager know they were not happy with his decision to substitute Tonali in the 65th minute.

With the Magpies still trailing after Welbeck's opener, Howe ultimately decided that it was time to switch things up, bringing both Tonali and Jacob Murphy off, and replacing them with Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes.

Mark Douglas of I Sport detailed on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) then when Tonali's number went up on the board, a 'smattering of boos' rung around St James' Park.

This also drew a plethora of criticism from fans, with @EverythingNUFC labelling the Italian midfielder as the "best player on the park", while @GeordieJosh made an argument for Bruno Guimaraes being the "least-impressive midfielder today."

In just over an hour of play, Tonali registered 40 touches, and completed 20 of his 23 passes, for a pass completion rate of 87 percent.

He also recorded one key pass, and one cross, though it failed to materialise into a goalscoring chance.

He would also be involved in eight ground duels, of which he won five of them, made four tackles, and had two interceptions, and didn't allow anybody to dribble past him in what was a solid performance that saw Sofa Score award him a 7.0 rating.

Back with a Bang

Tonali has looked in fine form since returning from his 10-month ban

Tonali made just 12 appearances for Newcastle prior after his £55 million switch from AC Milan last summer, having been handed a lengthy 10-month ban after being found guilty for breaching betting regulations.

But, he was eligible to return to Newcastle's starting lineup back in September, though he has since just started on three occasions, making six league appearances in total.

Sandro Tonali - Newcastle Premier League Statistics Category Statistic Appearances 13 Minutes 669 Goals 1 Pass Completion (%) 83.6 Shots Per 90 1.08 Tackles Per 90 1.35 Blocks Per 90 0.81 Interceptions Per 90 1.08

Since his return, he has registered five shots, two dribbles, and 115 passes, three of which are labelled as key passes, for an average pass completion percentage of 85.9 percent.

While the 24-year-old has only registered a 6.85 average rating, per Who Scored, there is a lot of optimism that he will continue to get better, with Newcastle desperately needing his creative flair if they are to tally points and stay in European contention for next season.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, FBRef and WhoScored.com - correct as of 19/10/2024.