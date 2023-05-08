Arsenal put in an outstanding performance to win 2-0 at Newcastle on Sunday to ensure their fans would go home happy.

But for one Gunners supporter, the day did not go to plan as he was involved in ugly scenes among the home fans.

Shocking footage has emerged of the man throwing punches and being hit himself, so it's pretty safe to say he will presumably not be allowed back to St James’ Park any time soon.

What makes the footage worse is that there are clear screams of women and children visibly upset by the incident, which may have ruined their experience of watching a resurgent Newcastle side again this season.

Video: Arsenal fan in the home end vs Newcastle

It is known that getting a ticket to an Arsenal match is extremely difficult this season due to their surprise participation in the Premier League title race – and there have been a few viral videos of away fans getting seats in the home ends.

Two fans in particular went viral earlier in the season for being an Arsenal fan in the home end vs Chelsea and Tottenham. Very risky behaviour considering the London rivalry.

This fan, though, clearly was not able to keep himself quiet, and he likely drew attention to himself which resulted in the crazy scenes.

That possibly does not excuse the Newcastle fans who were also involved in the video, especially with families clearly in the vicinity.

Whether there is more that clubs and the police can do to make sure the issue doesn't happen again remains to be seen.

Both sets of fan bases have been widely regarded as part of the reason why it has been such a successful campaign for Newcastle and Arsenal – but hopefully this incident does not become a regular occurrence.

It was a high intensity game on the pitch as well between two teams who still have a lot to play for this season, with Arsenal of course going for the title and Newcastle still aiming for Champions League qualification.

A first half strike by Martin Odegaard and an own goal in the second period by Fabian Schar kept Arsenal’s feint title hopes alive.

They still sit a point behind Manchester City, but they have certainly cranked the pressure up on Pep Guardiola’s men at the business end of the season.

For Newcastle, it is still very much in their hands that they will finish inside the top four and their hopes were boosted by Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday.