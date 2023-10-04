Highlights St James' Park explodes with celebration as Newcastle takes the lead against PSG in the Champions League after 20 years away from the competition.

Almiron's goal sparks wild scenes as home fans mob the player and cheer in delight.

Jamie Carragher captured the electric atmosphere, showing just how wild the crowd got.

St James' Park erupted after Miguel Almiron scored Newcastle's first goal in the Champions League in 20 years, as they took the lead against Paris Saint-Germain in the first half on Wednesday night. And footage recorded by Jamie Carragher shows just how wild the scenes were.

Eddie Howe's side came into the match hoping to build on their goalless draw in their opening match of the tournament away to AC Milan, but faced a much sterner test in their group of death against Luis Enrique's PSG. The French champions had beaten Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in their opening match, and were hoping to carry that momentum into their trip away to the north east of England.

The players got a thunderous reception before the game

Excitement continued to build ahead of the first Champions League match held at St James' Park since the 2002/03 season, and that peaked ahead of kick off. With the stadium packed to the rafters, St James' Park was a cacophony of noise as the teams made their way onto the pitch.

Every side of the stadium was draped with black and white flags, with a tifo built up behind one of the goals. You could just tell that it was going to be a special night for the players and the fans going by those scenes.

Almiron gets the hosts off to a perfect start

And while the stadium was loud ahead of kick off, things got even more intense 17 minutes into the match. A defensive mishap at the back saw centre-back Marquinhos play a poor pass out which was intercepted by Alexander Isak. His effort was well saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, but Almiron was on hand to bury the follow-up.

As the ball hit the back of the net, St James' Park exploded as every home fan inside the ground let out a cheer. Almiron had rushed to the side and was mobbed by supporters closest to the pitch, with all of them understandably delighted.

To really underline how wild the scenes were, Jamie Carragher, who was at the game on punditry duty with CBS Sports, recorded the celebrating home crowd, with fans absolutely ecstatic with the opening goal. The entire stadium was bouncing, and the video really helps to show just how wild the home crowd got. You can watch the goal, the celebrations, and Carragher's footage for yourselves below.

Watch: St James' erupts after Almiron goal

Things then continued to get even better for the hosts when they doubled their lead before the half-time whistle. Following a brilliant save from Donnarumma, the ball was played back into the box, and Dan Burn rose highest to head home. There was a VAR check to confirm that there was not an offside or a handball in the buildup, but once it was confirmed, the boyhood Newcastle could not hide his smile.

Impressively, Newcastle have limited PSG to just a handful of chances and looked much better than their opponents. The French club were limited to just four shots in the first 45 minutes with none on target. Howe and his squad will be hoping for more of the same in the second half.

First half stats Newcastle PSG Expected goals 0.72 0.2 Possession 31% 69% Shots 8 4 Shots on target 4 0 Big chances 1 0

All stats are taken from Sofascore.