Alexander Isak's heroics for Newcastle United this season have seen him become one of the best strikers in the world, having notched his 23rd goal in all competitions after his winner in the League Cup final on Sunday - but that has led to interest in his services. And Telegraph reporter Luke Edwards has stated that fans should 'brace themselves' for news surrounding bids for his talents in the summer, despite the offers being likely to be lower than Newcastle's valuation.

Isak has 19 Premier League strikes this season, only ranking below Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland in the top goalscorer rankings in the top-flight. His age, pace, clinical demeanour and ability to carry the ball means that he's morphed into a top striker for the Magpies, taking on Premier League defences at will - and his form has seen other clubs perk their ears up at a potential move.

Edwards: Newcastle 'Braced' for Isak Bids in Summer

The offers are likely to be rejected but could play on the striker's mind

Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona are all thought to be interested in signing the Sweden international, with the Gunners continuously being linked with bids as they look to fix their striking void under Mikel Arteta.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =7th Goals 19 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.4 2nd Shots Per Game 2.8 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.4 1st Match rating 7.42 1st

And, although Newcastle will value the striker at a potential Premier League record fee, Edwards has stated that fans should be wary that bids will be submitted in the summer with the hopes of turning Isak's head - despite Newcastle 'digging in' to resist any exit for their mantlepiece player.

Edwards wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Brace yourself for this with Isak. It will go on all summer #nufc. "Senior sources have told Telegraph Sport they do not think anyone will be able to afford Isak but they are braced for all sorts of attempts to unsettle him in the hope of lowering his price tag. "Expect bids to be leaked into public domain that are around the £80-90 million mark, way below Newcastle’s valuation, but designed to turn Isak’s head. Newcastle will dig in and resist."

With 58 goals in just 100 games for Newcastle, Isak has been a revelation since his move to Tyneside, and it's no wonder other clubs are looking at him to bolster their attacking ranks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has 50 goals in just 77 games in the Premier League.

The Magpies could still qualify for the Champions League, and if they do open their chequebook in the summer transfer window, Isak staying alongside talent being added across the pitch could make it a window to remember for Eddie Howe's men.

