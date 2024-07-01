Highlights Newcastle reportedly fear Liverpool's interest in Anthony Gordon may have 'turned his head'.

The Magpies are now in no rush to sell stars after balancing the books with two departures.

Alexander Isak is set to sign a new deal with Newcastle, despite interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Newcastle United reportedly fear their star winger Anthony Gordon’s ‘head may have been turned’ by interest from Liverpool, according to The Athletic journalist Chris Waugh.

In the midst of the Magpies' ‘frantic attempts’ to sell players ahead of the June 30th deadline, even Alexander Isak and Gordon’s names were raised in talks with other clubs, according to the report.

Newcastle have already held conversations with Liverpool over a deal for Gordon ‘out of desperation’ as the club was in a race to sell players and avoid further financial troubles.

Eventually, Newcastle managed to sell on time to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules as their two youngsters, Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, departed for more than £60m combined last month.

However, there are now ‘lingering fears internally’ at St. James’ Park, that attention from Liverpool has turned Gordon’s head this summer.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have already enquired about Gordon as Newcastle proposed a deal including the Reds’ centre-half Jarell Quansah going the other way, but that was dismissed as a ‘non-starter’ at Anfield.

The report suggests Gordon’s future remains uncertain at Newcastle as he is now focused on Euro 2024 with England and is likely to see his future resolved after the tournament.

Gordon Linked with Summer Exit

Newcastle in no rush to sell

After Newcastle managed to sell in time to comply with PSR, the Magpies have balanced the books and are now in no rush to sell any of their biggest stars this summer.

Liverpool, who are eyeing a new wide-forward this summer amid fears of Mohamed Salah’s exit, would have to present a convincing offer for Newcastle to sell Gordon in the remaining two months of the transfer window.

According to a report from TeamTALK, the Reds could now ‘test the waters’ with a £50m bid, including goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher heading to St. James’ Park.

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot is keen to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new Premier League campaign as they prepare for a potential Mohamed Salah exit in the near future.

The Egyptian forward only has 12 months remaining on his current Liverpool deal as multiple Saudi Arabian sides are keeping tabs on his situation at Anfield this summer.

Sky Sports presenter Dougie Critchley was quick to change his mind on Gordon after his impressive season, labelling his displays as 'sensational'...

"Huge credit to Anthony Gordon for turning it around so spectacularly, he's been sensational this season. I didn't see him becoming the player he now is so quickly... I was wrong!"

Anthony Gordon Stats (2023/24) Appearances 48 Goals 12 Assists 11 Minutes played 3,870

Alexander Isak Set for New Deal

Despite Premier League interest

Newcastle forward Alexander Isak is on course to sign a new deal to stay at St. James’ Park despite interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sweden international is set to end speculation over his future by penning a new contract before the Magpies’ pre-season commences.

According to GMS sources, key personnel at Newcastle believe Isak will extend his stay at the club as he is likely to see a release clause included in the fresh agreement.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-07-24.