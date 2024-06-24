Highlights Newcastle are 'fearful' of Man City's pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes.

His release clause is set to expire tonight, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle are eyeing Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Newcastle United are ‘fearful’ of Manchester City’s pursuit of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as they anticipate a ‘pivotal time’ to discover if his release clause will be activated, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies are keen to keep hold of their midfield maestro this summer, while Man City and Pep Guardiola are long-term admirers of him.

Jones suggests Newcastle are most fearful of the Premier League champions' offer as they could still trigger his £100m release clause, which expires tonight, according to Fabrizio Romano.

A key player for Eddie Howe’s side, Guimaraes played an instrumental part in qualifying for the Champions League last year and reaching the EFL Cup final.

Amid Newcastle’s financial struggles, multiple players have been linked with a summer exit, including Guimaraes and striker Alexander Isak.

Paris Saint-Germain also remain interested in the Brazilian, who is currently on international duty after being called up for the 2024 Copa America.

Bruno Guimaraes Linked with Exit

A pivotal time for Newcastle

Jones, speaking to GMS, suggested that Newcastle are approaching a ‘pivotal time’ regarding Bruno Guimaraes’ future at St. James’ Park:

“His release clause ends today, so this is a pivotal time for Newcastle as they wait to discover whether a bid lands that will trigger his option to exit the club. “They have been pretty edgy about it in the past couple of weeks and I have got the sense that they are most fearful of Man City lodging an offer. “We know Arsenal have held interest but anyone I speak to with good knowledge of what they might do this summer seems very skeptical of them meeting Newcastle’s £100m price-point on him. “We will soon find out, but up to now, this situation has been quiet.”

After lifting the Premier League for the fourth time in a row, Man City could be prepared to go into the season with the same squad from the previous campaign.

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, City may not make a major signing unless a key player asks to leave as they look to offload Joao Cancelo and Kalvin Phillips, who face uncertain futures under Pep Guardiola.

Bruno Guimaraes' statistical averages per 90 minutes (2023/24 Premier League) Percentage of dribblers tackled 51.9 Tackles 2.43 Key passes 1.71 Blocks 1.43 Interceptions 0.97

Newcastle Linked with Morgan Gibbs-White

Tottenham in the race

Newcastle ‘would be the best-placed club’ to sign Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White if he decides to leave the City Ground this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

He suggests the Magpies reportedly have a slight edge in the race for Gibbs-White over Tottenham as both clubs are keen to bolster their midfield ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old, who helped Forest avoid relegation last season, contributed 15 goals in 37 appearances in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-06-24.