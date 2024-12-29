Newcastle United are keen on signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin but are prepared to wait until next summer when the Everton striker becomes a free agent, as per Alan Nixon. The English forward's contract expires at the season's end, and he prefers to remain in the Premier League.

Calvert-Lewin, 27, was once viewed as one of England's most exciting forwards, but injury issues hampered his development at Goodison Park. He's managed two goals and one assist in 17 Premier League games this season, but goals aren't the only asset of his game.

The Sheffield-born attacker is strong and reliable in the air and can hold the ball up before bringing others into play. He could be a solid option for Eddie Howe to rotate with undisputed starter Alexander Isak up top at St James' Park.

Callum Wilson looks increasingly likely to leave the Magpies when his contract is up next summer amid fitness troubles of his own. He's made just four appearances this season amid a back and hamstring injury.

Calvert-Lewin, previously hailed 'exceptional', could come in as a direct replacement for Wilson, 32. His potential arrival as a free agent would help the Tyneside giants strengthen in other areas while not needing to pay a fee for the Toffees man.

Nixon: Newcastle To Make Major Contract Offer For Calvert-Lewin

The English striker has also received interest from Fiorentina

Nixon reports on his Patreon that Newcastle will wait until next summer to make their move for a then-out-of-contract Calvert-Lewin. They are reluctant to pay a big fee for the 6ft2in centre-forward in the January transfer window.

Calvert-Lewin prefers to stay in the English top-flight for family reasons, and he's turned down offers to move abroad with Fiorentina interested in him. The Serie A giants are also anticipated to make a huge contract proposal for the former Sheffield United man, but the Magpies are favourites to sign him.

Newcastle's January transfer business likely involves one new signing, and any more arrivals may rely on trading. They have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Skriniar, although Tottenham Hotspur are also among several clubs showing interest in the out-of-favour Slovakian centre-back.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Premier League Stats Appearances 17 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected Goals (xG) 4.57 Shots Per Game 2.1 Key Passes 0.3 Successful Dribbles 0.4 (35%) Ground Duels Won 1.9 (35%) Aerial Duels Won 3.7 (48%)

Sean Dyche has already suggested Calvert-Lewin will stay put beyond the January transfer window despite the Englishman turning down Everton's contract renewal efforts. He's been with the Merseysiders since August 2016, managing 70 goals and 19 assists in 264 games across competitions.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 29/12/2024.