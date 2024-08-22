Highlights Newcastle United, despite a lack of recent trophies, have a rich history of exciting wingers.

The Magpies won three top-flight titles in the first decade of the 20th century thanks in no small part to Jock Rutherford.

Newcastle fans have been treated to some thrilling wing play in the Premier League era.

Situated in the North East of England, Newcastle United are a club full of history. From the early 1900s to the modern day, their path has been like a rollercoaster, with a 'typical' day at the club still involving some form of news. In short, it's never quiet at Newcastle.

Despite being one of the most well-supported clubs in England, they have not won a major trophy since 1955. It's naturally disappointing, but their new owners, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), will be looking to change that. Even though they have not tasted tangible success for so long, they have still had some of the best wingers ever play for them.

Capable of getting fans off their seats with energy and excitement, these illustrious wide men were electric — and we have decided to rank the nine greatest wingers in the club's history. Several of the players featured also plied their trade in other positions across the pitch, notably as strikers or playmakers, but they could also shine on the flanks.

Ranking Factors

Goals scored for Newcastle - Despite not being the main men, wingers still need to provide consistent output.

Despite not being the main men, wingers still need to provide consistent output. Longevity - The longer they stayed at the club, the more they were well-loved by fans.

The longer they stayed at the club, the more they were well-loved by fans. Impact - Whether they 'carried' their side or were part of a world-class team needs to be considered.

Greatest Wingers in Newcastle History Rank Player Years Playing For Newcastle 1. Chris Waddle 1980–1985 2. David Ginola 1995–1997 3. Jock Rutherford 1902–1913 4. Kevin Keegan 1982–1984 5. Len White 1953–1962 6. Bobby Mitchell 1949–1969 7. Tino Asprilla 1996–1998 8. Hatem Ben Arfa 2010–2015 9. Shola Ameobi 2000–2014

9 Shola Ameobi

Newcastle career span: 2000–2014

Shola Ameobi is definitely not one of the most talented players in Newcastle's history. His stats back that claim up, but - unlike other players - he was loyal and that goes a long way in professional football. The Nigeria international struggled with consistency and always looked close to a move away, but routinely opted to stay.

With 43 goals and 20 assists in 294 matches, he was often in the right place at the right time to pick up decisive contributions. It's important to remember this also came during an era where Newcastle themselves struggled — and, despite failed loan moves, he stayed for 14 years.

Shola Ameobi's Premier League Stats Matches 294 Goals 43 Assists 20

8 Hatem Ben Arfa

Newcastle career span: 2010–2015

Over a five-year spell in the Premier League, Hatem Ben Arfa was one of the most entertaining players in the competition, a figure who the streets 'will never forget'. The natural playmaker could also pop up on the left and right flanks, often cutting in and causing problems. When anyone talks about the Frenchman, they always remember his stunning strike against Bolton in April 2012, which is one of the best goals in Premier League history.

Described by everyone as a 'moment of genius', he was passed the ball just inside his own half, proceeded to turn and speed past four Bolton players, showing incredible control in doing so, and slotted it past goalkeeper Adam Bogdan. Simply stunning — and that showcased his natural talent.

Hatem Ben Arfa's Premier League Stats Matches 84 Goals 13 Assists 10

7 Faustino Asprilla

Newcastle career span: 1996–1998

Lower on this list, there's a recurring issue of inconsistency. Faustino Asprilla was that in a nutshell. As a striker who could also play on the right flank, he had the potential to be exciting, but his career on Tyneside was deeply affected by injury and off-field problems.

After assisting on his debut, the former Parma player occasionally popped up in the final third, including in the 1996/97 UEFA Cup, where he retained his best performances for the club by scoring five goals. Asprilla remains a case of 'what if', but there's no doubt he could shine when everything went his way.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tino Asprilla was sold back to Parma in January 1998 for £6m.

Faustino Asprilla's Premier League Stats Matches 48 Goals 9 Assists 14

6 Bobby Mitchell

Newcastle career span: 1949–1969

Bobby Mitchell, who also occasionally played in the middle of the park and has been ranked as one of the club's best midfielders, always had the talent to be an exciting and chaotic player for Newcastle. During one of the club's best eras, he shone. In all three cup finals in 1951, 1952 and 1955, Mitchell started and shone, dictating matches when needed out wide.

Over the course of his career on Tyneside, Mitchell made over 400 appearances, often pushing forward and causing defenders countless problems. With over 100 goals, he is one of the best-scoring midfielders of all time, whilst his nickname of "Dazzler" made complete sense once you saw his skill and touch on the ball.

Bobby Mitchell's Newcastle Stats Matches 410 Goals 113 Honours FA Cup (1951, 1952, 1955)

5 Len White

Newcastle career span: 1953–1962

Len White is typically seen as a striker in Newcastle's history. There's no doubt it was his favoured position, but over a nine-year spell, he also featured on the right flank occasionally. Over the course of 269 matches on Tyneside, White tasted FA Cup glory in 1955, whilst also scoring 153 goals — the third-most in the club's history behind Alan Shearer and Jackie Milburn.

He was an electric player in the final third, particularly when playing alongside Milburn as the main striker. It sometimes meant he was left in the shadows on the right flank, but it brought success during an impressive era for the Magpies.

Len White's Newcastle Stats Matches 269 Goals 153 Honours FA Cup (1955)

4 Kevin Keegan

Newcastle career span: 1982–1984

As one of the most iconic names in Newcastle history, Kevin Keegan was always going to feature in some form. At the Magpies, he was a striker, guiding the Magpies from the front in impressive form. However, elsewhere in his career, he could play on the right flank, which sees him included on this list purely due to his natural ability.

In just 78 matches, the future manager scored 48 goals. Unsurprisingly, he was named Player of the Year in two successive years, before returning as manager in the 1990s. He came so close to winning the Premier League, but the free-flowing football he inspired - offering a nod to his own style of play - ensures that he remains a revered figure.

Kevin Keegan's Newcastle Stats Appearances 78 Goals 48 Notable Achievements Newcastle United Player of the Year 1982/83 & 1983/84

3 Jock Rutherford

Newcastle career span: 1902–1913

Flying back to the start of Newcastle's history, Jock Rutherford was as electric as they came on the right wing. On his debut in 1902, he scored twice against West Bromwich Albion – and that set the tone for his talent in the final third. Nicknamed "the Newcastle Flyer", he spent 10 seasons on Tyneside, famous for his pace, elegance and close control of the ball. It helped the Magpies dominate English football, as they won the First Division three times and also tasted FA Cup glory. In 1910, he even scored a crucial equaliser in the final against Barnsley, proving his importance on the biggest stage.

Jock Rutherford's Newcastle Stats Matches 290 Goals 78 Honours First Division (105, 1907, 1909), FA Cup (1910)

2 David Ginola

Newcastle career span: 1995–1997

David Ginola only spent two years at Newcastle, but his elegance, sophistication and composure on the ball mean he is featured on this list. The Frenchman, who is one of the best players in the country's history, joined for £2.5m from Paris Saint-Germain — and he made an immediate impact.

He was part of Keegan's 'Entertainers', which saw them narrowly miss out on Premier League glory. Ginola continued to shine for the Magpies - despite his low goal-scoring output - before Keegan resigned and he fell out with their next manager, Kenny Dalglish. The story didn't have the perfect ending, but it was an exciting read.

David Ginola's Newcastle Premier League Stats Matches 58 Goals 6 Assists 13

1 Chris Waddle

Newcastle career span: 1980–1985

Chris Waddle has been ranked as Newcastle's greatest winger of all time. Over a five-year spell on Tyneside, the playmaker, who could also play on the left and right flanks, shone. He joined whilst the Magpies were in the Second Division, but they eventually won promotion in the 1983/84 season.

Remarkably, in one of his first games in the top flight, against Queen's Park Rangers, Waddle scored a first-half hat-trick for Newcastle, who had a 4-0 lead at half-time. They went on to draw the game 5-5, yet that performance epitomised his talent. During a phenomenal career that saw him regularly play for England, he still feels criminally underrated.

Chris Waddle's Newcastle Stats Matches 191 Goals 52 Assists 16

