Highlights Newcastle have reportedly been informed on Fiorentina’s demands for winger Nico Gonzalez.

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the 26-year-old Argentina international.

Recent reports suggest a move for Gonzalez has gained momentum in recent days.

Newcastle United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Fiorentina winger Nico Gonzalez, according to La Nazione.

The Magpies’ summer so far has seen them acquire Lewis Hall from Chelsea, goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest and both Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy on free transfers. In terms of outgoings, they have lost Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Premier League rivals.

Last season, Eddie Howe’s side finished seventh in the standings and missed out on European football. They will begin their 2024/25 Premier League campaign on August 17 with the visit of newly-promoted Southampton.

Gonzalez Move ‘Gains Momentum’

The 26-year-old has a long-term contract at Fiorentina

A possible exit from Fiorentina for Gonzalez is ‘gaining momentum’ according to recent reports in Argentina. The 26-year-old winger had been tentatively linked with a move to Newcastle, but now those rumours are heating up.

According to outlet La Nazione (via Sport Witness), following the arrival of Andrea Colpani at the Italian club, Gonzalez is now edging closer to the exit door. The article claims Fiorentina are willing to listen to offers for the Argentina international but will demand a fee in the region of €35million (£30million) for the player.

It goes on to say that La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have also been linked with Gonzalez - described as being "outrageously quick" - and both clubs have been informed of Fiorentina’s demands. Clubs in Saudi Arabia have also been mooted as a potential destination.

Nico Gonzalez 2023/24 stats for Fiorentina across all competitions Stat: Appearances 44 Goals 16 Assists 5 Minutes played 3,165

Gonzalez joined Fiorentina in 2021 from Bundesliga side Stuttgart, having initially begun his senior career at Argentinos Juniors in his homeland. The winger signed a contract extension with his club only 12 months ago and his current deal runs until the summer of 2028.

Newcastle ‘Close in’ on Thiaw

He currently plays for Serie A giants AC Milan

Newcastle appear eager to bolster their defensive ranks this summer following previous links to Tosin Adarabioyo, who ultimately joined Chelsea earlier in the window. Now, it appears they’re closing in on one centre-back target, if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to TEAMtalk, AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw could be bound for St James’ Park. The article claims discussions are at an advanced stage and a £35million package is close to being agreed for the German international.

Thiaw began his career in his homeland and made his name at Schalke. He was signed by AC Milan in 2022 on a long-term deal that is set to expire in the summer of 2027. He has so far made 54 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A club.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.