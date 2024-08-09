Highlights Newcastle United talks to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi are 'advancing'.

Liverpool have not joined the race to sign the England international despite reports.

Guehi's impressive performances at Euro 2024 caught the attention of Eddie Howe, who sees him as a key addition to the team.

Newcastle United, amid their search for defensive reinforcements, are pushing to get a move for Marc Guehi across the line and journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that his employers, Crystal Palace, are expecting north of £60 million for his services.

A reliable figure in the Palace defence, Guehi’s string of performances at Euro 2024 – in the absence of Harry Maguire – has piqued the interest of Eddie Howe, and he could follow in the footsteps of William Osula, Lloyd Kelly and Odysseas Vlachodimos – a triumvirate of stars to arrive in Tyneside this summer.

Related Newcastle Interested in Signing Elanga From Nottingham Forest Newcastle United have been linked with Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga this summer

Newcastle: Marc Guehi Latest

Palace reject £50m offer

Close

Understandably, given how he has performed during his 111-game spell in south London, Oliver Glasner and his entourage are keen to receive a hefty fee for the central defender’s services if he is to depart during the summer trading period.

According to Keith Downie, however, the south Londoners have rejected an opening proposal – in the region of £50 milion – for the ex-Chelsea youth prospect. The journalist has insisted that a fee around the £65 million mark would suffice. That comes days after The Telegraph had reported that a deal, north of £60 million, was set to be agreed promptly.

Guehi, Botman, Schar - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Guehi Botman Schar Minutes 2,023 1,378 3,057 Goals/Assists 0/1 2/2 4/1 Pass success rate (%) 87.2 90.5 83.2 Aerials won per game 1.2 2 1.9 Tackles per game 1.1 1.2 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.7 0.5 1 Overall rating 6.55 6.58 6.81

With his stock at an all-time high, on the back of this summer’s competition, and just two years left to run on his Selhurst Park contract, his Premier League employers are keen to strike while the iron’s hot and sanction sale.

What Abidjan-born Guehi can provide Newcastle is a layer of level-headedness on the ball, while his positional play is also something to be admired. Last term alone, in a season marred by injury, he notched 29 appearances across all competitions.

Jacobs: Newcastle Now ‘Pushing’ to Seal Guehi Move

Liverpool not in the race

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the ever-reliable Jacobs suggested that the Magpies are looking to seal the Englishman as their next summer acquisition. The football insider did, however, suggest that a boost in Newcastle’s pursuit comes after a lack of interest from Arne Slot’s Liverpool. Jacobs said:

“Newcastle are pushing for Marc Guehi in what would be a real coup. Crystal Palace expect £60m+. Guehi is keen on the move and club-to-club negotiations are advancing. The good news for Newcastle is Liverpool haven't entered the race, despite some suggestions.”

Isak ‘Stalling’ on Sealing New Contract

Current deal expires in the summer of 2028

Close

While many believed that striker Alexander Isak would be plying his trade elsewhere in 2024/25, the enigmatic Swede is set to stay at St James’ Park at the time of writing. According to GIVEMESPORT sources, however, he is weighing up the pros and cons of staying at the club.

Newcastle chiefs – Howe and Co included – are keen to retain the talisman’s services beyond the summer transfer window and would give him the opportunity to secure a bumper pay rise in return.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Isak has the joint-seventh best goals to game ratio in Premier League history, netting 31 strikes in 52 outings.

Solna-born Isak, however, is in no rush to sign on the dotted line given that he knows the interest in his signature is there. Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are all fond admirers of the former Real Sociedad man.

As things stand, he still has four years to run on his £120,000-per-week contract. That said, with summer addition Kelly and Brazilian duo Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton on higher wages, the club are looking to reward him for his consistency on the pitch.

All statistics per WhoScored