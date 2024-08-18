Highlights Newcastle have had their fair share of world-class centre-backs over the years.

Bobby Moncur captained the successful Inter-City Fairs Cup-winning Newcastle team in 1969.

Meanwhile, Fabian Schar has played a key role in Newcastle's recent resurgence since joining in 2018.

From FA Cup glory to Premier League disappointment, Newcastle United have been a club full of history. Some are remembered more fondly than others, with the club remarkably not winning a major trophy since 1955. They notably lost their last final, the 2023 Carabao Cup, to Manchester United at Wembley.

However, throughout all the years, the Geordie Boys have always been behind the team — and countless legendary players have plied their trade on Tyneside. Alan Shearer, one of the greatest Premier League strikers ever, is obviously the most famous, but in defence, some world-class centre-backs have formed rock-solid partnerships across the course of history.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest centre-backs in Newcastle ever. From players who featured in the glory years to those who offered a spark of hope during the countless seasons of disappointment, the list stretches across history. With the Magpies now under the control of a Saudi Arabian investment fund, it’s no surprise to see that those on Tyneside are starting to dream again.

Greatest Newcastle Centre-Backs Rank Player Time at Club 1. Philippe Albert 1994-1999 2. Bobby Moncur 1962-1974 3. Brian Kilcline 1992-1994 4. Nikos Dabizas 1998-2003 5. Darren Peacock 1994-1998 6. Fabian Schar 2018- 7. Steve Howey 1989-2000 8. Glenn Roeder 1983-1989 9. Fabricio Coloccini 2008-2016

9 Fabricio Coloccini

2008-2016

Fabio Coloccini was a regular for Newcastle during dark times under Mike Ashley's leadership. As the first-ever person from abroad to be named club captain, he shone, acting as a consistent and reliable figure in the backline. His partnership with Sebastien Bassong showed why he was trusted by everyone at St James' Park, whilst he was even named in the PFA Team of the Year during the 2011/2012 season. During the darker days of the Magpies' history, the Argentine remained loyal, featuring for the club in the Championship when they were cruelly relegated.

Coloccini's Newcastle Stats Matches 274 Goals 7 Yellow Cards 25 Red Cards 4

8 Glenn Roeder

1983-1989

Roeder was captain of Newcastle and a prominent figure at the time, and he’s fondly remembered for having the near impossible task of being ‘Gazza’s minder’. As a cultured centre-back who was never afraid to put a tackle in, fans adored him. Helping them win promotion from the Second Division was already enough to cement his status in the club's history, but unlike everyone else on this list, he returned to the club as manager between 2006 and 2007, even winning the Intertoto Cup - which is not considered a major tournament - in his first year. Effective. Loyal. Consistent. What more could you need?

Roeder's Newcastle Stats Matches 215 Goals 10 Yellow Cards 12

7 Steve Howey

1989-2000

In the modern day, the best defenders in the world have to do far more than 'just defend'. Their ability to play out from the back is crucial, yet that never used to be the case, with Steve Howey's work-ethic and traditional style of defending proving crucial for the Magpies over an 11-year career. Howey became a mainstay of the Entertainers team, even when the entire back four around him was effectively upgraded for the Premier League. This naturally came after he joined in 1989, but during his youth career, he was a striker, only converted to the defensive third when Ossie Ardiles suggested it.

Howey's Newcastle Stats Matches 238 Goals 7 Yellow Cards 17

6 Fabian Schar

2018-

Newcastle's revival is what every fan dreamt of. Back in the Champions League for the 2023/24 season, Fabian Schar was one of the most important people involved. A colossal defender, never afraid of putting a tackle in, but also composed enough to kickstart attacks by playing out from the back.

He showcased his importance during their stunning 4-1 win at home to Paris Saint-Germain, where the Swiss defender sealed victory with a stunning long-range strike. Naturally, his defensive attributes were his most crucial, but his ability to always provide a goal-scoring threat made him loved by the Geordie Boys.

It's remarkable to think that Schar was only signed for £3m in 2018 following Deportivo de La Coruña's relegation from La Liga. It was a smart signing at the time, one that owner Ashley enjoyed due to its low fee, but no one truly expected him to excel in one of the hardest competitions in the world. His ability to defy the odds, form a solid defence and create an impressive partnership with Sven Botman has shown that the Swiss international is far more than just a squad player — as some predicted in 2018.

Schar's Newcastle Premier League Stats Matches 161 Clean Sheets 39 Clearances 623 Duels Won 737 Recoveries 826

5 Darren Peacock

1994-1998

When Newcastle were competing for Premier League glory in 1996, everyone remembers the iconic names of Les Ferdinand and David Ginola, two of the greatest players in the competition's history, but what most forget is that the Player of the Year accolade went to defensive hero Darren Peacock.

After joining from Queens Park Rangers in 1994 for £2.7m, Peacock excelled, dominating defensive battles like it was a walk in a park. Naturally, he was not as stylish as other players in Keegan's 'entertainers', but you need those who are willing to do the hard work in a title race. Peacock did exactly that.

Peacock's Newcastle Stats Matches 176 Goals 4 Yellow Cards 18

4 Nikos Dabizas

1998-2003

Moving on, in 1998, Nikos Dabizas signed with Newcastle for £2m. On an initial four-year contract, he impressed, which saw his contract renewed for a further two years. Most argued he was not the most talented player in the world — and definitely on the level of the greatest Premier League defenders of all time — but those who travel up and down the country love a player who understands the passion behind the club. Dabizas was exactly that, whilst he will forever be remembered fondly by Magpie fans as he famously scored the side's winning goal in their 1-0 victory away to Sunderland in February 2002.

Dabizas' Newcastle Stats Matches 176 Goals 14 Yellow Cards 30

3 Brian Kilcline

1992-1994

Brian Kilcline only played for two years at Newcastle, but the impact - some may even call it the butterfly effect - places him high up on this list. When Keegan arrived in 1992, Kilcline, who had the nickname 'Killer', was his first signing — and he was made captain immediately.

He became known for his hard tackling and aerial ability, whilst he would often prefer a diving header to a volley, even for balls only half a metre off the ground. His manager later remarked that Kilcline was "the most important signing" he had ever made for the club, knowing that he was crucial during the season where they somehow avoided relegation and possible bankruptcy.

Kilcline's Newcastle Stats Matches 39 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 1

2 Bobby Moncur

1962-1974

Second on this list is Newcastle legend Bobby Moncur. Joining in 1962, it took him over five years to truly make an impact, but when he did, it was felt across the country. When he eventually became captain due to his rugged and determined nature, Newcastle naturally improved — and Moncur played a major role in the club's Inter-City Fairs Cup success in 1969.

At home in the first leg against Hungarian giants Ujpesti Dosza, Moncur scored twice, combined with a strike from Jim Scott, to help the Magpies win 3-0. Meanwhile, at two down at half-time in the second leg, the captain found the perfect reply, scoring within a minute of the restart with a volley that silenced the home crowd and sparked a stirring comeback that saw Newcastle win 3-2 on the night and 6-2 on aggregate. He also reached the FA Cup final in his final-ever match for the club, but they lost 3-0 to Liverpool.

Moncur's Newcastle Stats Matches 345 Goals 7 Honours FA Cup Runner-Up (1974)

1 Philippe Albert

1994-1999

Finally, Philippe Albert has been ranked as Newcastle's greatest centre-back of all time. Joining in 1994 after excelling at the World Cup with Belgium, the 1.90m defender quickly found form, helping Newcastle finish sixth, before he became a regular in Keegan's 'entertainers' side.

Uniquely, he became a cult hero at the club due to his less-than-defensive tendencies, as he would often make runs forward and be found roaming on the edge of the opposition box. His most famous moment came when he scored an audacious chip from 20 yards over Peter Schmeichel in a 5-0 win over Man United in October 1996. His hard work, coupled with his attacking tendencies, made him loved by the fans.

Albert's Newcastle Stats Matches 137 Goals 12 Assists 7 Yellow Cards 26

Stats via Transfermarkt and Premier League (correct as of 15/8/24)