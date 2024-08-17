Highlights Despite not winning a major trophy since 1955, Newcastle have had countless world-class goalkeepers over the years.

Both Tim Krul and Nick Pope have showcased impressive talents in the modern day.

Jimmy Lawrence is the club's record appearance holder and excelled during an 18-year spell.

Over the years, Newcastle United have become famous for a variety of reasons, but mostly, their struggle for major success. They last won a major trophy in 1955, and have come perilously close to glory ever since — most notably in the 1995/96 Premier League, where they blew a 12-point lead to Manchester United.

Despite this, the club have still had some of the greatest players of all time ply their trade for them over the years — and this includes goalkeepers. Men between the sticks always face immense pressure, knowing one small mistake can prove costly and that they have to remain composed.

It's one of the most challenging roles in football, but Newcastle's goalkeepers have always held themselves in quite high regard. Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest goalkeepers in the club's history. From the early 1900s to the modern day, the Geordie Boys have had a plethora of impressive goalkeepers to cheer on every match. Some remarkably even won silverware.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - How long they stayed at the club.

Impact at Newcastle - Whether they were in a world-class team or carried a weaker side on their back.

Trophies won - Whether they helped the club create tangible success.

9 Greatest Newcastle Goalkeepers Rank Name Spell at Club 1. Shay Given 1999-2007 2. Pavel Srnicek 1991-1998, 2006-2007 3. Ronnie Simpson 1951-1960 4. Jimmy Lawrence 1904-1922 5. Willie McFaul 1966-1975 6. Mike Mahoney 1975-1978 7. Nick Pope 2022- 8. Tim Krul 2006-2017 9. Steve Harper 1993-2013

Related Ranking the 11 Best Newcastle Players in History GIVEMESPORT ranks Newcastle United's all-time players, featuring Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne.

9 Steve Harper

1993-2013

To begin, most players never stay at a club for longer than five years in their professional career. It takes immense dedication to do so, yet Steve Harper went above and beyond, serving Newcastle for 20 years, from 1993 to 2013. During his career on Tyneside, he was never truly the first choice, but he came close to dislodging Shay Given on numerous occasions, most notably in the 1998/99 season. Harper played in the 1999 FA Cup Final when Newcastle lost 2-0 to Manchester United, but the Irishman eventually returned to the first-choice spot. Whenever Harper was needed, he was reliable — and is still seen as a cult hero.

Harper's Newcastle Stats Matches 199 Clean Sheets 66 Goals Conceded 212

8 Tim Krul

2006-2017

Also in the modern day, Tim Krul was a superb goalkeeper in one of the hardest competitions in the world. The Dutchman went through patches of inconsistency, which saw him be world-class one week before making a blunder the next. That's why he's only eighth on this list.

Joining the club in 2005, he showcased his talent through various loan spells before cementing his place as the first-choice keeper. His most impressive performance, one of the greatest goalkeeping masterclasses ever, came against Spurs in 2013, when he made 14 saves at White Hart Lane. His talent against penalty-takers is also worth a mention as well; Krul was a nightmare for attackers in high-pressure moments.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Krul's 14 saves against Spurs is the most ever in a Premier League match.

Krul's Newcastle Stats Matches 184 Clean Sheets 53 Goals Conceded 279 Premier League Penalties Saved 4

Related Ranking the 9 Greatest Goalkeeping Performances in Premier League History There's been a handful of world-class performances since the start of the Premier League in 1992.

7 Nick Pope

2022-

Close

Nick Pope has only made 63 appearances for Newcastle - far fewer than everyone on this list - but he has excelled at St James' Park when fit. Signed from Burnley in June 2022, the former Cambridge United goalkeeper immediately made an impact. It was seen as smart recruitment for £10 million — and he helped them qualify for the Champions League in his first season. The Englishman struggles to play out from the back with his feet, but his reflexes, height and confidence in high-pressure moments made him a fan favourite almost instantly.

Pope's Newcastle Stats Matches 63 Clean Sheets 26 Goals Conceded 54 Premier League Penalties Saved 4

Related The 10 Best Goalkeepers in the Premier League [Ranked] David Raya and Alisson both feature among the 10 best goalkeepers in the Premier League right now.

6 Mike Mahoney

1975-1978

Going back through the decades, Mike Mahoney was a crucial player for Newcastle. He was not one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but he featured 134 times between 1975 and 1978. As a commanding figure in between the sticks, he was named Player of the Season in 1976, whilst also earning the title of 'Save of the Year'.

Mahoney also played in the 1976 League Cup Final against Manchester City, which they lost 2-1, but in 2013, he stated it was still a moment he will forever love. "It was a wonderful experience playing at Wembley and the reception we received from the supporters on our return to the train station to St James’ Park was amazing," he said to Sporting Memories.

Mahoney's Newcastle Stats Matches 134 Clean Sheets 36 Goals Conceded 190

5 Willie McFaul

1966-1975

Willie McFaul preceded Mahoney at Newcastle — and his success in between the sticks only increased the pressure for anyone that followed. The Northern Irishman joined from Linfield in 1966 after impressing in a friendly match, and it took just two years for him to establish himself as Newcastle’s first choice between the sticks.

He helped them reach the 1974 FA Cup Final, although the Magpies were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool. Meanwhile, the goalkeeper remarkably only played six times for Northern Ireland, as he acted as an unlucky man with Pat Jennings, one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, taking his place instead. Talk about unfortunate.

McFaul's Newcastle Stats Matches 353 Clean Sheets 103 Goals Conceded 435

4 Jimmy Lawrence

1904-1922

Football was a completely different game at the start of the 1900s. It was aggressive and stop-start, with the conditions making it challenging for anyone to shine. However, throughout all of that, Jimmy Lawrence was a regular name. He helped Newcastle win three Football League Championships as well as the FA Cup in 1910. His career was put on hold due to World War One, but by the time he retired, he had played with Newcastle for a remarkable 18 years, and still to this day holds the record for making the most appearances for them with 496.

Lawrence's Newcastle Stats Matches 496 Honours Football League Championship (1905, 1907, 1909), FA Cup (1910)

3 Ronnie Simpson

1951-1960

Meanwhile, during one of Newcastle's most successful eras, Ronnie Simpson was one of their most important players. Joining in 1951, he ended up staying on Tyneside for nine years, which also saw him win the FA Cup twice in the process. Newcastle fans nowadays would do anything for that to happen now.

With the game drastically different, Simpson was small in stature for a goalkeeper, at just five feet 10 inches. However, he had no issues stopping any efforts, making 58 clean sheets in 297 appearances due to his unorthodox style which saw him block shots with his elbows and shoulders.

Simpson's Newcastle Stats Matches 297 Clean Sheets 58 Goals Conceded 520 Honours FA Cup (1952, 1955)

2 Pavel Srnicek

1991-1998, 2006-2007

Newcastle came so close to Premier League glory in 1996. They only had themselves to blame, yet despite being a superb goalkeeper, Pavel Srnicek only played 15 times. It was the season before, where Newcastle finished sixth, that the Magpies shone.

As part of the 'entertainers', he was a fan favourite and regarded well by all of his former teammates. His ability to act composed in between the sticks, coupled with his quick reflexes, meant he frustrated even the best attackers in the world. In a well-put-together farewell, he also made sure to retire at Newcastle by returning in 2006.

Srnicek's Newcastle Stats Matches 184 Clean Sheets 66 Goals Conceded 190 Honours English Second Tier (1993)

1 Shay Given

1999-2007

Finally, Shay Given has been ranked as Newcastle's greatest goalkeeper of all time. As one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history, the Irishman was as reliable as they came during an eight-year stint at St James' Park. He made over 450 appearances for the club before leaving for Manchester City in 2009, and that tally places him third on Newcastle's all-time appearance list. Known for being ridiculously composed in between the sticks, the story could have been very different for the Magpies without him. He single-handedly saved them time and time again.

Given's Newcastle Stats Appearances 463 Clean Sheets 132 Goals Conceded 587 Notable Achievements FA Cup Runner-Up 1997/98

Stats via Premier League and Transfermarkt (correct as of 14/8/24)