Highlights Newcastle have had countless world-class left-backs play for them over the years.

Premier League stars such as John Beresford and Jose Enrique impressed for Newcastle.

Frank Hudspeth, with 19 seasons, is ranked as Newcastle's greatest left-back ever due to his reliability and honours won.

Newcastle United are one of the most historical clubs in England. They carry an immense weight of expectation, with those who face them expecting a passionate side who are always determined to bring success to their fans. The Geordie Boys, as they are nicknamed, travel up and down the country to support them in incredible numbers.

They've earned a reputation for being one of the finest fanbases around — and, over the years, they've never had to worry about defensive insecurities at left-back due to a plethora of talented players plying their trade for them. From the early 1900s to Kevin Keegan's 'entertainers' side, it's been a long and complicated path for the Magpies, one with very little tangible success.

They last won a major trophy in 1955, but that does not discredit the natural talent and composure of these left-backs, who we have ranked as the nine greatest in the club's history. With Newcastle now owned by a Saudi Arabian investment fund, they'll be hoping to add to this list in the coming years, potentially in the form of Lewis Hall.

Ranking Factors

Importance to the team

Longevity

Clean sheets and goals conceded

9 Best Newcastle Left-Backs Ever Rank Player Newcastle Career Span 1. Frank Hudspeth 1910-1929 2. John Beresford 1992-1998 3. Frank Clark 1962-1975 4. Alf McMichael 1950-1963 5. Alan Kennedy 1972-1978 6. Jose Enrique 2007-2011 7. Olivier Bernard 2000-2005, 2006-2007 8. Dan Burn 2022-Present 9. Robbie Elliott 1991-1997, 2001-2006

Related Ranking the 11 Best Newcastle Players in History GIVEMESPORT ranks Newcastle United's all-time players, featuring Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne.

9 Robbie Elliott

Newcastle career psan: 1991-1997 and 2001-2006

As a boyhood fan who grew up in the academy, Robbie Elliott had the dream career for any fan. Plying his trade in two spells, he was an effective and versatile full-back. As a youngster, he naturally found opportunities hard to come by in his early years at Newcastle, mainly due to the form of regular left-back and crowd favourite John Beresford.

However, he was still considered a key part of Keegan's side, acting as someone who always pushed others further. On his return in 2001, Elliott was initially used as a backup player in Newcastle's squad. However, he then went on to feature consistently further down the line, making 17 appearances during the 2003/04 campaign.

Robbie Elliott's Newcastle Stats Matches 187 Goals 11 Assists 8 Yellow Cards 25

8 Dan Burn

2022-Present

In a similar story to Elliott, Dan Burn has had the dream career for any Newcastle fan. His path was far longer, and more complicated, but he finally played for Newcastle by joining from Brighton in 2022. Born in Blyth, it was always his mission — and, since his debut, he has excelled, despite the horrifying story about his missing finger.

He played a major role in helping them qualify for the Champions League, keeping 14 clean sheets during the 2022/23 campaign. As a centre-back who has naturally fitted into life on the left flank, Burn has become adored by fans, with his strength and power making him effective, even if he is not naturally one of the best full-backs in the world.

Dan Burn's 2022/23 Premier League Stats Matches 38 Goals 1 Clean Sheets 14 Tackle Success % 63

Related 16 Tallest Players in Premier League History [Ranked] Peter Crouch, Thibaut Courtois, Dan Burn and Fraser Forster feature as the tallest players in Premier League history are named.

7 Olivier Bernard

Newcastle career span: 2000-2005, 2006-2007

In the early 2000s, Newcastle were one of the most entertaining, yet also inconsistent, clubs around. Arriving from Lyon in August 2000, he formed a strong partnership with fellow Frenchman Laurent Robert in Bobby Robson's side, which finished fourth, third and fifth, as well as reaching the last 16 of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup.

His natural ability saw him consistently cement his place on the left flank under Robson, and it was only when he was sacked that his future became unclear. Remarkably, the Frenchman did return to Tyneside in 2006, but he never made an appearance after struggling with fitness and injuries.

Olivier Bernard's Newcastle Stats Matches 103 Goals 6 Assists 6 Clean Sheets 24

Related Ranking the 9 Greatest Centre-Backs in Newcastle History Despite not winning a trophy since 1955, Newcastle have had countless impressive centre-backs over the years.

6 Jose Enrique

Newcastle career span: 2007-2011

Jose Enrique is typically most famous for his spell with Liverpool. He lacked the consistency which prevented him from being considered one of the best left-backs of all time, but the Spaniard was capable of getting fans off their seats.

Joining in 2007 for a fee of around £6m, the Spaniard quickly made an impact, whilst he was eventually named the club's Player of the Season for the 2009/10 season. He was also named in the Championship PFA Team of the Year that season, so without Enrique, the Magpies' story could have been completely different. On a personal note, Enrique remarkably never won an international cap.

Jose Enrique's Newcastle Stats Matches 129 Goals 1 Assists 11 Yellow Cards 10

5 Alan Kennedy

Newcastle career span: 1972-1978

Very few footballers who play for both Newcastle and Sunderland are held in high regard by both sets of supporters. The rivals despise each other and never want to see even the smallest connections. However, despite playing for the Black Cats later in his career, Alan Kennedy is still looked upon in a positive light.

Starting his professional career with the Magpies at the age of 18, he excelled, playing for six years on Tyneside. He was a member of the side that lost the 1974 FA Cup final to Liverpool — and he eventually transferred to Anfield for £330,000, at the time a British record amount for a full-back.

Kennedy's Newcastle Stats Matches 198 Goals 9 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 5

Related Explaining Inverted Full-Backs in Football One of the biggest tactical trends in recent years is the use of inverted full-backs.

4 Alf McMichael

Newcastle carer span: 1950-1963

Loyalty is one of the most important attributes a footballer can have in football. Naturally, it's becoming increasingly rare in the sport, with players often preferring to chase money instead of passion. However, back in the 1950s, Alf McMichael was as loyal as they came, essentially acting as a 'one-club man' in his career.

Although he started his youth career with Linfield, he then opted to stay at the Magpies for 13 years, winning the FA Cup twice. At one point, he was considered the best left-back in Britain and was a popular player among Newcastle supporters.

Alf McMichael's Newcastle Stats Matches 433 Goals 1 Honours FA Cup (1951, 1952)

3 Frank Clark

Newcastle career span: 1962-1975

As one legendary full-back left, another one joined — this time in the form of Frank Clark. In a similar story to McMichael, Clark started his career with the club, progressing from the club's academy to the first team. Over 13 years, he made 486 appearances — and he was part of the side that won the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, beating Ujpesti Dosza 6-2 in the final.

It's not considered a major trophy, but when Newcastle have struggled for silverware for so long, it is still remembered. Clark was also part of the squad that lost the FA Cup final in 1974, which would have been the perfect ending to his career had they won.

Frank Clark's Newcastle Stats Matches 486 Goals 2 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 6

2 John Beresford

Newcastle career span: 1992-1998

Keegan's 'entertainers' side had so many memorable players, some of whom are considered the best Premier League players of all time, but on the other side of the coin, you have the forgotten names such as John Beresford. During this time, he formed a formidable partnership with the other fullback, Warren Barton.

Capable of bombing up and down the pitch, Beresford was always a consistent name on the team sheet, barring an argument in April 1996 with his manager which saw him lose his place in the starting lineup. That was only brief though — and that epitomised his work ethic.

John Beresford's Newcastle Stats Matches 229 Goals 8 Assists 17 Yellow Cards 27

1 Frank Hudspeth

Newcastle career span: 1910-1929

Finally, Frank Hudspeth has been ranked as Newcastle's greatest left-back of all time. By spending 19 seasons at the club from 1910 to 1929, he is in the record books for being the joint longest servant for the team along with Billy McCracken.

He had the nickname 'Old Surefoot' due to his reliability, which helped the team win the First Division in 1927, as well as the FA Cup in 1910 and 1924. His longevity was not just for the sake of it, though; he is second only to Jimmy Lawrence for making the highest number of appearances for Newcastle, featuring in 472 games.