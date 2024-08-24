Key Takeaways Newcastle have had their fair share of impressive right-backs over the years.

Most notably, Barry Venison helped Newcastle secure promotion to the top flight in 1993.

Kieran Trippier transformed Newcastle into European hopefuls with reliable defensive and attacking contributions.

Newcastle United dominate football in the North East of England. Boasting a fanbase that has to travel farther than any other in England's top flight, they have been supporting the club through the good times and the bad. There's been plenty of those in recent years, most notably relegation to the Championship twice.

The Magpies have also not won a major trophy since 1955, yet despite that disappointment, they have had a plethora of the greatest players of all time ply their trade on Tyneside. It's one of the highest honours in football to move to one of the best teams in the world — and Newcastle have been classed as exactly that over the years.

From their dominance in the early 1900s to Kevin Keegan's 'Entertainers' side and even the modern day, the club have always been able to trust countless reliable right-backs. Here is a closer look at the best to have ever plied their trade down the side of Newcastle's backline.

Ranking Factors

Importance to the team - If they were seen as a key player, they have been ranked higher.

If they were seen as a key player, they have been ranked higher. Longevity - Newcastle had several players who failed to make the list as other stars shone for a longer period.

Newcastle had several players who failed to make the list as other stars shone for a longer period. Clean sheets and goals conceded - If they performed well statistically, they have been included on the list.

Best Newcastle Right-Backs Ever Rank Player Years Playing 1. David Craig 1962–1978 2. Bill McCracken 1904–1924 3. Warren Barton 1995–2002 4. Bobby Cowell 1943–1955 5. Irving Nattrass 1970–1979 6. Kieran Trippier 2022–Present 7. Barry Venison 1992–1995 8. Steve Watson 1990–1998 9. John Anderson 1982–1992

Related Ranking the 11 Best Newcastle Players in History GIVEMESPORT ranks Newcastle United's all-time players, featuring Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne.

9 John Anderson

1982–1992

John Anderson went under the radar from the day he was signed by Newcastle. Arriving on a free transfer from Preston North End in 1982, the Englishman was overshadowed by the major signing of Kevin Keegan, one of the greatest players in the nation's history. However, Anderson was versatile, did the hard work and played a key role in the club's performances.

In the 1983/84 season, he played in one of the most entertaining sides in Newcastle's history as the club scored 85 goals and gained promotion back to the top flight, whilst the full-back continued that success in the first division. Over a 10-year spell, he could always be relied upon.

Anderson's Newcastle Stats Matches 330 Goals 15 Yellow Cards 8

8 Steve Watson

1990–1998

Beginning his career in Newcastle's academy, Steve Watson's eight-year spell at St James' Park was what every fan dreams of. When the kid from North Shields was ushered off the bench during an away game at Wolverhampton Wanderers' Molineux stadium in 1990, he became the youngest player to ever play for the Magpies, at the tender age of 16 years and 233 days. That record remains today.

In his first season, he featured 24 times in the Second Division, whilst - as he evolved as a footballer and person - he played a key role in Newcastle returning to the 'promised land'. During his spell at the club, he wore a jersey with every shirt number from two to 11 at least once, earning a reputation as a key all-round footballer.

Watson's Newcastle Stats Matches 258 Goals 14 Assists 14

7 Barry Venison

1992–1995

Partially in the same era as Watson, Barry Venison's spell was significantly shorter, but he excelled. The former Sunderland player naturally took criticism from fans on both sides of the yawning divide when joining the club's arch-rivals, but his decision paid off in the long run. In his first campaign, he enjoyed a tremendous start, as Newcastle won their first 11 league games in a row.

It left them runaway leaders of Division One, and they looked uncatchable in the promotion race by October. Venison's talents played a part in that, whilst after securing promotion to the first tier, the England international's versatility proved crucial, often acting as a midfielder due to injuries.

Venison's Newcastle Premier League Stats Matches 65 Goals 1 Clean Sheets 10

6 Kieran Trippier

2022–Present

Close

As the only present player on this list, Kieran Trippier has helped transform Newcastle from relegation favourites to European hopefuls. Joining in January 2022, his first match saw them lose 1-0 at home to Cambridge United in the FA Cup, but his talents quickly began to show, helping the Magpies finish in the top four in the following season.

In that campaign, the former Tottenham right-back, who some consider to be one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history, solidified the position as his own. Racking up 14 clean sheets and seven assists, he was effective at both ends of the pitch, most notably during attacking set-pieces as well. He was branded as unstoppable by their fans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During the 2022/23 Premier League season, Kieran Trippier was voted as the official Player of the Match more often than anyone else in the division, including Manchester City's record-breaking striker, Erling Haaland, who racked up 36 goals that year.

Trippier's 22/23 Premier League Stats Matches 38 Goals 1 Clean Sheets 14 Assists 7 Tackle Success % 69

Related 20 Best Free-Kick Takers in World Football Right Now [Ranked] Lionel Messi and James Ward-Prowse rank among the best free-kick takers in world football in 2024.

5 Irving Nattrass

1970–1979

Like others on this list, Irving Nattrass progressed from the club's academy to the first team. At the age of 16, he signed an apprenticeship with Newcastle, before turning professional in 1970. The full-back was known for his natural ability, class and composure at right-back, whilst then-Newcastle manager Joe Harvey once compared him to Tottenham Hotspur's revered technician: "Nattrass is my Paul Madeley and I can't pay him a bigger compliment than that."

The compliment referred to him as a "Rolls-Royce" footballer. By the end of his career, he was ruined by injuries which even saw him leave for Middlesbrough, but that did not take away from his talent, especially when he was named the club's Player of the Year in 1978.

Nattrass' Newcastle Stats Matches 287 Goals 20 Assists 2

4 Bobby Cowell

1943–1955

'One club men' are always held in high regard. Loyalty is one of the most important attributes a player can have and, unfortunately, most of the best players in the world do not show it. However, in the 1940s, it was a different story with legendary Newcastle right-back Bobby Cowell.

Considering he joined during the Second World War, it was a challenging start to life for Cowell, but he eventually excelled. By staying at the Magpies for his whole career, he eventually became the first-choice option in 1948 before featuring in all three of the club's FA Cup triumphs. Consistent. Loyal. Reliable.

Cowell's Newcastle Stats Matches 328 Goals 0 Honours FA Cup (1951, 1952, 1955)

Related Every Premier League Stadium Ranked From Best to Worst Every Premier League stadium for the 2024-25 season has been ranked - including Portman Road, King Power Stadium and St Mary's.

3 Warren Barton

1995–2002

Warren Barton comes in third on this list — and, when he joined in 1995 for £4m from Wimbledon, he was the most expensive defender in English football history. As a major part of the 'Entertainers', Barton was crucial, with his classy and comfortable style on the ball making him a modern-day full-back at the time.

He formed an impressive partnership with John Beresford, which saw him solidify the team's defence in the 1995/96 campaign, pushing Manchester United all the way in one of the best title races ever witnessed in the Premier League. Later in his career, he became just as reliable under manager Ruud Gullit.

Barton's Premier League Stats Matches 227 Goals 10 Assists 23 Clean Sheets 60

2 Bill McCracken

1904–1924

Bill McCracken played for 20 years at Newcastle. In that time span, he made 432 appearances, the fifth-most in the club's history, whilst he also helped the Magpies taste tangible success. By winning the Football League in 1905, 1907 and 1909 during the club's most successful era, he is seen as a legend in every sense.

In remarkable fashion, he is one of just a few players whose actions have brought changes to the Laws of the Game when he masterminded the technique of forcing opposition forwards offside when the rules stated that three defenders must be between the attacking player and the goal line. Eventually, the offside law was changed so that only two defenders had to be between the foremost attacker and the goal line.

McCracken's Newcastle Stats Matches 432 Goals 8 Honours Football League (1905, 1907, 1909)

1 David Craig

1962–1978

David Craig has been ranked as the greatest full-back in Newcastle's history. He was the right-back for nearly 20 years at St James’ Park, placing him in the top 10 in all-time appearances (433) for the Magpies. As a constant presence in the position, he excelled with his over-lapping runs, providing the team with balance across the pitch. Meanwhile, although it is not considered a major trophy, he won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969, after beating Ujpest FC 6-2 in the final. Legendary in every sense of the word — and it would take some feat to topple him on this list.

Craig's Newcastle Stats Matches 433 Goals 11 Honours Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1969)

Stats via Transfermarkt and Premier League.