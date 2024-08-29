Key Takeaways Newcastle United have had a plethora of world-class strikers over the years.

Alan Shearer, the club's record goalscorer, dominated the penalty box and is adored by fans.

Alexander Isak, in his short Newcastle career, has proven his world-class potential, scoring 35 goals in 68 matches.

When thinking of Newcastle United, several names always spring to mind. Typically, these are strikers, who have always taken the main spotlight by finding the back of the net with ease. Whilst others do the quiet work, they are the centre of attention — adored by fans who appreciate their natural instincts.

Remarkably, Newcastle have not won a major trophy since 1955. They've won several smaller European cups and the Championship, but they have now waited nearly 70 years to be crowned champions of one of the finest tournaments around. Despite that disappointment, they have been on a rollercoaster journey, which has included some of the best strikers of all time.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest strikers in Newcastle's history. From the 1920s to the modern day, the Magpies have always had a trusted figure in the final third, whilst some even tasted tangible success before their trophy drought kicked in.

Ranking Factors

Goals scored for Newcastle

Longevity

Impact on the team

Greatest Strikers in Newcastle History Rank Player Years Playing For Newcastle 1. Alan Shearer 1996–2006 2. Jackie Milburn 1943-1957 3. Hughie Gallacher 1925-1930 4. Peter Beardsley 1983-1987, 1993-1997 5. Malcolm Macdonald 1971-1976 6. Kevin Keegan 1982-1984 7. Len White 1953-1962 8. Andy Cole 1993-1995 9. Alexander Isak 2022-Present

9 Alexander Isak

Newcastle career span: 2022-Present

Alexander Isak is only two years into his career on Tyneside, but Newcastle fans will be hoping this is only the beginning. As a thriving and aggressive striker, he does not have the longevity compared to other strikers on this list, but the Swede is world-class on his day.

The 24-year-old has scored 35 goals in 68 matches for the Magpies, whilst always looking confident in the box. "Give him an inch and he'll take a mile," the famous saying goes; as defenders have started to fear his presence in the final third, that saying has become a perfect way to describe his potential dominance in the coming years.

Alexander Isak's Newcastle Stats Appearances 68 Goals 35 Assists 6

8 Andy Cole

Newcastle career span: 1993-1995

From one striker who has only been at Newcastle for two years to one who got bored after two. Andy Cole is one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history, typically famous for his spell at Manchester United, but what most forget is that he also plied his trade for Newcastle. From 1993-1995, he was one of the best strikers in the world.

In Newcastle's first season back in the top flight, Cole scored a staggering 34 goals in 40 matches as the Magpies finished in an impressive third place. He was unsurprisingly named PFA Young Player of the Year, but his career on Tyneside ended abruptly in January 1995, with Keegan surprisingly opting to sell him due to a perceived drop in form and enthusiasm. It's one of Keegan's worst mistakes on Tyneside, as a potential partnership of Cole and Alan Shearer would have been frightening.

Andy Cole's Newcastle Stats Matches 84 Goals 68 Assists 23

7 Len White

Newcastle career span: 1953-1962

Going back through the decades, Len White was a phenomenal yet versatile striker for Newcastle during his nine-year spell at St James' Park. Over the course of 269 matches on Tyneside, White tasted FA Cup glory in 1955, whilst also scoring 153 goals — the third-most in the club's history behind Shearer and Jackie Milburn.

It was his partnership with Milburn that was most impressive, even if it meant he went under the radar. When Milburn eventually ended in 1957, White was given his moment in the spotlight, allowing him to improve his impressive goalscoring ratio and cement his spot on this list.

Len White's Newcastle Stats Matches 269 Goals 153 Honours FA Cup (1955)

6 Kevin Keegan

Newcastle career span: 1982-1984

Kevin Keegan is one of Newcastle's greatest players of all time — and, despite being at the club for just two years, he built an unbreakable bond with the St James' Park faithful. In 78 games, Keegan scored 48 times, proving he and Newcastle were a match made in heaven.

As a child, Keegan's father would tell him football stories about Hughie Gallacher and Milburn, so - to help his dad's dreams come to life - playing for the Magpies always felt like home to the future manager. He arrived at the club as a two-time Ballon d'Or winner as well — and, if that does not show his talent, nothing will.

Kevin Keegan's Newcastle Stats Appearances 78 Goals 48 Notable Achievements Newcastle United Player of the Year 1982/83 & 1983/84

5 Malcolm Macdonald

Newcastle career span: 1971-1976

Six years before Keegan joined the club, Malcolm Macdonald left a five-year legacy behind. On his debut, he scored a stunning hat-trick against Liverpool, which earned him the nickname "Supermac". Used over his whole spell on Tyneside, he became the fifth-highest goalscorer in the club's history with 138 goals in 257 appearances.

Two of these came during the 1974 FA Cup semi-finals against Burnley, although they proved to be in vain by losing 3-0 to Liverpool in the final. Trusted by everyone, Macdonald acted as a traditional striker who always found space in the final third.

Malcolm Macdonald's Newcastle Stats Appearances 257 Goals 138 Notable Achievements FA Cup Runner-Up, First Division Top Goalscorer 1975

4 Peter Beardsley

Newcastle career span: 1983-1987 and 1993-1997

Keegan's 'entertainers' were the face of the Premier League during the middle of the 1990s. Everyone wanted to watch them, knowing the manager would typically lose his composure and the players on the pitch were so well-connected anything could happen.

Striker Peter Beardsley played a major role in that during his second spell at the club. First featuring for the Magpies between 1983 and 1987, it was his Premier League efforts from 1993 to 1997 that are most fondly remembered. He nearly guided them to Premier League glory in 1996, whilst he scored 121 times in 326 matches as an elegant striker.

Peter Beardsley's Newcastle Stats Appearances 326 Goals 121 Assists 42 Notable Achievements Newcastle United Player of the Year 1984/85 & 1985/86

3 Hughie Gallacher

Newcastle career span: 1925-1930

Football was nearly a different game in the 1920s. The ball was heavier, harder to control and only the best players in the world could truly shine in the final third. Thankfully for Newcastle, Hughie Gallacher did exactly that. He scored 463 goals during his career — and 143 of those came during his 174 appearances for the Magpies.

Placing fourth in the club's all-time leading goalscorer list, Gallacher captained them to First Division glory in 1927, whilst he also scored 39 times in 41 matches during that campaign. Eventually, he was sold to Chelsea for £10,000, leaving behind a legacy which will never be forgotten.

Hughie Gallacher's Newcastle Stats Appearances 174 Goals 143 Notable Achievements Football League First Division 1926/27

2 Jackie Milburn

Newcastle career span: 1943-1957

Jackie Milburn sits second on this list — and he was the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 200 goals until Shearer surpassed him in 2006. During one of the Magpies' most successful eras, he lifted the FA Cup three times in 1951, 1952 and 1955, whilst he now has a statue outside the famous Gallowgate stand.

In those impressive FA Cup triumphs, he scored in two of the finals. In the 1951 FA Cup, his second goal against Blackpool was so impressive that Blackpool forward Stan Mortensen held up the restart for several seconds in order to congratulate him. That speaks volumes about his talent.

Jackie Milburn's Newcastle Stats Appearances 397 Goals 200 Notable Achievements FA Cup: 1950/51, 1951/52 & 1954/55

1 Alan Shearer

Newcastle career span: 1996–2006

Finally, Alan Shearer has been ranked as Newcastle's greatest striker of all time. In the most unsurprising news, Shearer - who is also the all-time Premier League top scorer - is adored by those at St James' Park, despite never winning a major trophy at the club.

Capable of dominating the penalty box, he broke Milburn's long-standing club record in February 2006 against Portsmouth to highlight his talent. Meanwhile, his aerial threat, coupled with his ability on the ground, made him a well-rounded menace to even the best defenders in the world. Rather fittingly, the striker scored his last goal for the club in a 4-1 thrashing of arch-rivals, Sunderland.

Alan Shearer's Newcastle Stats Appearances 404 Goals 206 Assists 58 Notable Achievements Club Record Goalscorer

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23.08.24