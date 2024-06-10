Highlights Newcastle are interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer.

The Magpies are unlikely to afford a deal for Olise without major outgoings.

Still an open race for the Frenchman, with other Premier League clubs interested.

Newcastle ‘don’t have’ enough transfer funds to chase a deal for Michael Olise at the moment, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies are keen to join the race for the talented Frenchman this summer but are unlikely to afford his £60m-£65m price tag.

Olise, who is a target for Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool this summer, is unlikely to be discounted by Crystal Palace, according to Jacobs.

The Eagles will be keen to receive a hefty transfer fee for their star man, who impressed under manager Oliver Glasner last season.

Alongside Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta, Olise enjoyed a successful campaign at Selhurst Park despite injuries, contributing to 16 goals in 19 league appearances. The 22-year-old, who has been described as ‘sensational’, is now set for a summer switch after three years at Palace.

Newcastle Unable to Afford Olise Deal

Still ‘a very open race’ for the winger

With European aspirations for next season, Newcastle would be keen on adding Olise to the squad, but Jacobs, speaking to GMS, revealed that the Magpies may not have sufficient transfer funds to pursue the deal:

“It looks like a very open race still for Olise at this point, with Crystal Palace not to be discounted, with Olise to take his time. “And then from Newcastle's point of view, if they're to be the third player in the race, they're going to have to bring in some funds from somewhere, because they don't have a readily available £60m-£65m to make the bid at this point.”

Last week, Sky Sports reported that Newcastle are among the six Premier League clubs who need to sell players before the June 30th deadline to comply with the division’s financial rules.

Several outgoings could help the Magpies raise money for Olise’s arrival, but the race for the talented winger might be long over by then, as multiple Premier League sides are keen to secure his signature in the next few weeks.

Michael Olise Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Premier League 19 10 6 128

Newcastle Target Defender Signings

Amid an injury crisis

Newcastle are targeting multiple signings in defence this summer after centre-backs Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman suffered ACL injuries in recent months, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies are on the verge of announcing a deal for ex-Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, who is set to join on a free transfer this summer and could chase another new signing.

For almost a month, Newcastle were linked with a move for Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo until Chelsea made a late move to sign the English centre-back last week.

Eddie Howe’s side will now be forced to look elsewhere after the deal for Adarabioyo was ‘very close if not done’, according to Sheth.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-06-24.