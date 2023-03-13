Almost half the Premier League are watching Bristol City’s Alex Scott - with the prospect of a summer bidding war looking likely.

Scott, 19, is emerging as one of the most in-demand players outside the top-flight and his recent performance in a 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City brought him into the spotlight on a national level.

Pep Guardiola described him as an “unbelievable player” and his style of play is at a level more expected of a player in their twenties.

He is rated at £25million by Bristol City but it is understood that there is hope that figure may end up reaching £30million if a genuine race to sign him materialises.

Which Premier League clubs are interested in signing Alex Scott?

So far Tottenham, West Ham, Wolves, Brighton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester and Newcastle United have all enquired about Scott from the English top division - but the interest does not end there.

Burnley, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are also considering him an option incase they are promoted to the Premier League next season.

It is an exciting time for Scott, who was born in Guernsey and represents England at under-20 level.

Bristol City are currently 13th in the Championship and are accepting of the fact he is likely to leave - but there is small hope there might be a chance of keeping him beyond this season.

It is the belief of sources close to the situation that some of the clubs interested are willing to let him stay on-loan at Ashton Gate for another year in order to continue his progress.

Scott has only missed one league game for Bristol City this season and is capable of playing a variety of midfield roles.

Could Alex Scott follow Jude Bellingham to the Bundesliga?

He has spoken before about the prospect of playing abroad and how the likes of Jude Bellingham and Jamie Byone-Gittens at Borussia Dortmund could be a motivating factor for him if such an offer was put forward.

So far though his main options are all in the Premier League and it is a case of carefully choosing which path is best suited to him.

The most serious option in January was Wolves, who made a serious approach about signing him but were put off by the price-tag his club have put on his head.

Bosses at Bristol City have been impressed about the manner in which he has been able to maintain focus and commitment at a time when some players could let the moment impact on their ego.