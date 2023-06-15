Newcastle United's rumoured interest in Nico Barella is 'genuine', but hopes of securing a deal remain slim, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Barella has been linked with a move away from Inter Milan, with Newcastle reportedly one of the sides sniffing around him.

Newcastle United transfer news - Nico Barella

According to a report by The Telegraph, Newcastle are pushing hard to complete a summer move for midfielder Barella.

It's claimed the Inter star is high up on Eddie Howe's shopping list, with the Magpies boss viewing him as the perfect addition.

The rumours come just days after Barella shone for Inter in their Champions League final defeat against eventual winners Manchester City, with talk of a move now starting to intensify.

Within the report it's suggested that Barella would become Newcastle's highest earner, should he sign on the dotted line, with the North East-based outfit set to up the ante in the coming days.

But despite this, there are still reservations around the likelihood of this deal actually pulling through.

What has Dean Jones said about Barella to Newcastle?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday afternoon, transfer insider Jones hinted that Newcastle could struggle to complete the Barella move, partly because their valuation is too low.

On the Italian's proposed move, Jones said: "This story progressed fast, maybe too fast. The interest in Barella is definitely genuine but as soon as I started checking it out at the Italian end of things there was a lot of scepticism that an offer had landed and, more than that, they think £50 million is too cheap.

“I’m told he is valued closer to £70million but even at that number I’m not entirely convinced of his desire to join Newcastle or Inter’s desire to actually sell. This is one of those players I personally thought would be very difficult to ever get to leave.

“Don’t forget Newcastle have been briefing that their budget for this window is £75 million. I think they will blow that budget to pieces it if this is a sign of the type of players they are going after.”

Why are Newcastle pushing hard to sign Barella?

At 26 years old, Barella is approaching his peak years in the game and is currently considered to be one of the most effective midfielders in European football.

As per statistic database FBref, the dynamic operator finds himself in the top eight per cent of players in his position for goals each game.

What's more, the Inter star is also among the top 11 per cent of midfielders for progressive carries per 90, while also averaging at least one successful take on each match too.

Under the tutelage of coach Howe, there is nothing to suggest Barella won't shine at St. James' Park, as Newcastle prepare for their first season in the Champions League for almost two decades.