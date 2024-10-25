Newcastle United have 'huge regret' regarding the loss of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, after the player impressed during Forest's win over Crystal Palace on Monday night, according to iNews.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side continued their impressive start to the season by defeating the Eagles at the City Ground courtesy of a long-range effort from Chris Wood mid-way through the second half. Anderson, who started as the number ten in Morgan Gibbs-Whites' absence, was awarded man of the match for what was a sparkling performance.

The 21-year-old was sold by Newcastle to Forest in the summer, for a purported fee of £35 million, with Eddie Howe said not to be keen on losing the Englishman. However, it's understood that the Magpies felt they had no choice but to sanction the departure, in order to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

Newcastle Regretful over Anderson

They didn't want to lose him

Rising through the ranks at Newcastle, joining the north-east club at the age of eight, Anderson burst into the first team during the 2022/23 season. Making 55 appearances in a black and white shirt, the Tynesiders opted to allow the youngster to depart this summer, accepting a lucrative offer from Forest as they looked to ease PSR concerns.

Anderson has subsequently enjoyed a fine start to the season in the East Midlands, selected from the beginning in seven of Forest's eight league games thus far. Dubbed 'one of the signings of the season' and a 'superstar in the making', the England under-21 international has certainly hit the ground running in Nottingham.

iNews report that Newcastle have been watching the improvement of Anderson at the City Ground with 'huge regret'. The publication suggests Howe was against the sale of the club's academy product, but financially, St. James' Park executives felt the decision was necessary.

The Toon are eager to avoid a situation where they are forced into similar sales next summer, and instead hope to be able to profit from others who are in PSR difficulty.

Howe's side have experienced a rocky start to the new campaign, failing to win or score from open play in each of their last three Premier League matches, and could certainly have done with a player of Anderson's ingenuity in the final third.

Anderson's Statistics vs Palace Minutes Played 78 Accurate Passes 36/38 (95%) Key Passes 5 Expected Assists 0.58 Shots 4 Successful Dribbles 6/6 (100%)

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 25/10/2024