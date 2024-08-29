Newcastle United have struggled to secure a deal for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, with a move seemingly dead in the water after the two clubs couldn't agree a fee - and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Magpies could use the money to buy a cheaper centre-back, which would then free funds up for a much-needed right wing star.

Guehi shone for England at EURO 2024, and that has seen huge interest in his services across Europe. Newcastle have been the club most linked with a move - but that has fallen flat for the time being which could see them spend their money elsewhere under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle Have Failed in Marc Guehi Chase

The Crystal Palace man seems set to stay at Selhurst Park

Newcastle are still haggling over a fee for Guehi, but reports on the eve of Deadline Day have begun to suggest that they won't be able to force a deal over the line for the Palace star.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Minutes 2,023 8th Clearances Per Game 3.5 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 7th Tackles Per Game 1.1 =14th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 7th Match rating 6.55 13th

It was thought earlier in the month that they would be able to complete a deal for the Englishman with a move closing in, but four lodged bids have yet to be successful and with Palace selling other star defender Joachim Andersen to Fulham, a move for Guehi continues to look further and further away. Chelsea man Axel Disasi has been touted alongside teammate Trevoh Chalobah, whilst Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba has also been linked.

Jacobs: Newcastle Face 'Challenge' Amid Guehi Miss

The Magpies could now spend their money elsewhere

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Newcastle will evidently have a huge amount of cash to spend if they don't manage to get Guehi over the line - and that could see them attract a right winger alongside a centre-back if they can shift Miguel Almiron over the coming day or so. He said:

"Obviously, if Guehi doesn't sign, then you've got a burning hole of £70million that Newcastle could still potentially spend on a cheaper centre-back option, and then try to add a winger as well. "But the challenge for Newcastle on the winger is that Miguel Almiron is still there. He didn't agree a move to Charlotte FC, and the clubs never met in valuation anyway."

Guehi Failure Could be Blessing in Disguise

The money saved for him could be spent elsewhere

Almiron is a decent player in his own right, but barring a purple patch when Newcastle were on their way to a fourth-placed finish, he hasn't been on the same level as other stars such as Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak in attack, alongside other supporting players in midfield and defence such as Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guehi was signed by Crystal Palace from Chelsea back in 2021 - with the defender having failed to even make an appearance for the Blues.

There will be a feeling at St. James' Park that if they can sign a player with the same ilk as Gordon on the opposite flank, Newcastle could be a real threat going forward and if they do manage to sign a right winger alongside a cheaper centre-back to partner Sven Botman, their transfer miss on Guehi could be a blessing in disguise.

Newcastle have no European football this season and so they can make a real run at the Premier League - to which they have made a decent yet uninspiring start after a win over Southampton on the opening day and a dubious draw away at Bournemouth on Sunday.

