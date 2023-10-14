Highlights Newcastle United have discussed the possibility of signing Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Smith Rowe has struggled for game time at Arsenal and there is a growing feeling that he may need to move on.

The asking price for Smith Rowe is likely to be high, with reports suggesting it could be in the region of £60 million. Other Premier League clubs, including West Ham United, are also interested in the midfielder.

Newcastle United have now 'discussed' a potential January move for Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe, with journalist Ben Jacobs revealing to GIVEMESPORT the Magpies' chances of signing the Englishman.

Smith Rowe has struggled for game time in recent years, with suggestions he could decide to depart the club for pastures new somewhere down the line.

Newcastle transfer news - Emile Smith Rowe

It's fair to say Smith Rowe hasn't had the Arsenal career many expected him to go on and achieve after he broke into the senior side five years ago. Along with fellow academy graduate Bukayo Saka, Smith Rowe was expected to go on and establish himself as a regular for the Gunners, but now aged 23 years old, it hasn't quite worked out that way.

Instead, after a beginning to the season which has seen him start just one of Arsenal's 12 matches across all competitions - a third-round League Cup tie against Brentford - there is a growing feeling that it might be time to move on from the north Londoners.

Journalist Dean Jones admitted in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT that Smith Rowe was 'finding things difficult' at the Emirates Stadium, before going on to suggest the England international is running out of time to prove his worth to manager Mikel Arteta. It's clear the Spanish coach views Smith Rowe as a bit part player, but the onus is now on the London-born star to decide what he wants to do next.

While he might not be starting matches as such, Smith Rowe is picking up minutes here and there off the bench for Arsenal, as the Gunners look to challenge on both the Premier League and Champions League fronts this time around. However, Smith Rowe is no longer an academy product who will be happy with the odd outing, meaning his hand may have been forced and a January exit could now be on the cards, with Newcastle one side circling around the midfield maestro.

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT about the latest in regard to the Smith Rowe saga, journalist Jacobs admitted that it was looking more and more likely he will leave the Emirates Stadium when the January transfer window opens. Insisting that nothing was 'advanced' yet, Jacobs did claim Smith Rowe won't be happy with his current game time and could decide to force a move away:

“I think it falls now on Smith Rowe to assess in the next few months, whether or not he's going to get any more game time. And if he doesn't, there is a very realistic possibility that he can ask to leave the club at some point in 2024. I don't think with the Newcastle links at this point there is anything advanced and I think that several Premier League clubs who have at least discussed Smith Rowe, which is a very normal thing to do ahead of January and Newcastle included in that, are well aware at this stage that he himself has not yet made a decision on his future. It means that it becomes a little bit tougher to start planning or plotting for any kind of imminent move before you really know whether the player has any desire to leave.”

Newcastle United - Summer Signings Fee Harvey Barnes - Leicester City £39m Sandro Tonali - AC Milan £55m Yankuba Minteh - Odense Boldklub Undisclosed Tino Livramento - Southampton £32m Lewis Hall - Chelsea Loan All fees via Sky Sports

How much will Emile Smith Rowe cost?

One of the major hurdles in relation to Smith Rowe leaving Arsenal could come down to his asking price. With a contract that is set to run until the summer of 2026, Arsenal hold most of the bargaining power and unless a suitable offer comes in for the 23-year-old, it's unlikely they'll sanction his exit.

However, given his status in the Gunners squad, Smith Rowe certainly isn't considered an unsellable player, with reports suggesting a fee in the region of £60 million could be enough to turn the capital club's head. That's influenced by the figure Manchester United paid for Mason Mount back in the summer window after Chelsea pocketed an eye-catching £55 million for the academy graduate, who had just one year remaining on his Stamford Bridge contract.

However, it's unlikely Newcastle will get a clear run at Smith Rowe's signature, as multiple Premier League clubs are said to be showing an interest. The same report details West Ham United as a mooted destination for Smith Rowe, with David Moyes also keen on taking the former RB Leipzig loanee under his wing.

One thing is for sure, Smith Rowe is unlikely to have a shortage of options if he decides to leave Arsenal, and should Newcastle wish to position themselves at the front of that queue, they'll need to stump up a hefty sum of cash.