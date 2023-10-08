Highlights Newcastle United's success in the Champions League has established them as a force to be reckoned with, making them an attractive prospect for new players.

St. James' Park has become a fortress and will pose a challenge for all the top European teams to play at.

Newcastle's strong performances have showcased the club, its fans, and players in their best light, leading potential recruits to feel worshipped if they join the club.

Newcastle United picked up the first points of their Champions League campaign against Paris Saint-Germain and journalist Ben Jacobs, has now praised one part of the club for their ever-growing success, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies now sit top of their European group after their goalless draw against AC Milan in their continental curtain-raiser.

Eddie Howe and his Tyneside-based squad’s heroics in the 2022/23 campaign earned them a place back in the Champions League, a competition they have been vacant from for two decades.

Luis Enrique’s outfit were no match for Howe’s high-flyers as they were outclassed on every aspect as the latter came out 4–1 victors. Goals from Miguel Almiron, Fabian Schar and Newcastle-born duo Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn was enough for Kylian Mbappe and his teammates to leave St. James’ Park empty-handed.

It was a result that few saw coming but just proves – once again – what a formidable force Newcastle have become under Howe’s tutelage.

Domestically, however, it hasn’t been quite as fruitful, however. Currently sat in eighth spot with four wins from seven outings, there is much work to do in the Premier League. To help with that, Howe and his entourage will call on their summer signings to come up with the goods.

Aligned with their on-pitch cohesion, the behind-the-scenes work from their recruitment team was also top tier. Having spent just north of £130m on new faces over the summer, Sandro Tonali – in particular – has been the standout outlay, having forged a wonderful partnership with Newcastle fan favourite Bruno Guimaraes just three months into his stay.

Newcastle United - Summer Signings Fee Harvey Barnes - Leicester City £39m Sandro Tonali - AC Milan £55m Yankuba Minteh - Odense Boldklub Undisclosed Tino Livramento - Southampton £32m Lewis Hall - Chelsea Loan All fees via Sky Sports

The Italy international, who was instrumental in Milan’s progress to the Champions League semi-finals in 2022/23 may have cost the club £55m, per Sky Sports, but going off the early stages of his Newcastle career, he has been worth every penny.

Newcastle now have that ‘wow factor to attract new players – Ben Jacobs

Jacobs suggested that Newcastle have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with at the pinnacle of club football. He believes that St. James’ Park, which has always been regarded as a fortress, will prove a tricky place for some of Europe’s top sides to come and perform. The respected reporter also insisted that Newcastle’s pedigree among clubs has grown which, in turn, makes them a more attractive prospect to join. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“In the Champions League, they're not only going to be hard to beat at home, but any player watching that atmosphere, not just the game and the win, but the atmosphere will say ‘Wow’. And we see this at some other clubs, if you think about some of the great clubs, regardless of what they win, I think everybody gets goosebumps walking into a stadium like the San Siro, everyone sees the yellow wall at Dortmund and realises how incredibly unique it is. “Some people walk into the likes of Old Trafford or other Premier League stadiums and because they've seen them since birth, and they're iconic, again, it has that kind of wow factor. And I think that this is what last night did. It showed Europe’s top players, what Newcastle is all about, Newcastle in its best light, fans in their best light and players in their best light. And that can make a player deciding between Newcastle and another club think, wow, I'll be worshipped if I join this football club.”

Newcastle now on ‘red alert’ for £60m Premier League ace

For all the positive signs early on into 2023/24, Howe still has every intention to continue bolstering the squad to give them the best possible chance at securing silverware especially after coming so close in the Carabao Cup last term.

As such, West Ham United wide man Jarrod Bowen has been pinpointed as a transfer target, while Premier League rivals Liverpool have also shown an interest in snaring his signature.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Jürgen Klopp will continue to track the progress of the former Hull City man amid fears that Mohamed Salah will up and leave in the foreseeable future.

Valued at £60m by teammate Michail Antonio, the Englishman has been in fine form since the new campaign got underway, scoring five goals and plundering the solitary assist in the Premier League.