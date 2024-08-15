Crystal Palace have rejected Newcastle United's third offer for Marc Guehi worth £60million, according to Keith Downie.

The Magpies have made the England international their top target ahead of the new Premier League season and have already seen two bids worth £50million and £55million rejected in recent weeks.

Newcastle returned with a third offer last week, which was being considered by the Eagles, but it has now been officially rejected after not meeting their £65million valuation.

Crystal Palace reject Marc Guehi Bid

Newcastle still want to find a solution

After serious knee injuries were suffered by both Sven Botman and Jaamal Lascelles at the back end of the 2023/24 season, Eddie Howe has made a new centre-back as the priority target for the summer transfer window.

So far Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy, Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula have been the arrivals as St James' Park, but a move has been stepped up for Guehi in recent weeks ahead of the opening Premier League fixture of the season.

However, Crystal Palace are making things difficult as they don't want to lose their star man and have rejected three bids for the former Chelsea star.

Guehi's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Pass Accuracy 86.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.98 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 4 Tackles Per 90 1.24 Interceptions Per 90 0.8 Clearances Per 90 3.96 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.29

According to Downie, Newcastle are still interested in the defender despite the latest setback and are keen to find a solution to get a deal over the line and it's described as not dead.

However, Guehi is not their only target and club chiefs have begun looking at alternative options in case it becomes apparent that an agreement can't be reached with the south London club.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Marc Guehi has played 111 times in three seasons for Crystal Palace, scoring five goals.

Miguel Almiron Set to Stay at Newcastle

Charlotte FC deal off ahead of MLS deadline

The Magpies have been a looking at potential first-team players who they can move on to raise funds this summer, and winger Miguel Almiron has emerged as one of the top candidates.

MLS club Charlotte FC emerged as one of the most interested parties in a move for the Paraguay international, making an offer worth $10million, but a deal won't happen now.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Newcastle wanted to receive in excess of $20million for the 30-year-old which saw negotiations halt quickly ahead of the MLS transfer deadline on Thursday night.

There has also been interest from Saudi Arabia in Almiron, but he rejected a move to the Middle East in the January transfer window and it remains to be seen if he would be open to make a move there this summer with the Premier League opener just around the corner.

The Magpies will face off against Southampton at St James' Park on Saturday in their first game of the season.

All statistics courtesy of FBref.