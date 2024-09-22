Key Takeaways Newcastle suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season against Fulham.

Despite strong early form, Eddie Howe is yet to name his best team this term.

Sandro Tonali and Kieran Trippier have been impacted by disruptive summers, while Sven Botman remains injured.

Newcastle's impressive start to the Premier League season hit a minor bump in the road after a 3-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage. Having been unbeaten heading into the trip to London, goals from Raul Jimenez, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson were enough to clip the Magpies wings after their high-flying beginning of the campaign.

Eddie Howe would've been hopeful of being able to assemble his strongest side possible to kick off the season, especially after being forced to rotate significantly last season due to the club's injury crisis. This played a major role in missing out on European football, having qualified for the Champions League a season prior.

Yet, six games into their domestic campaign, the Geordies have still not been able to field their finest XI as of yet, with several key names waiting to feature alongside one another.

Newcastle's Strongest XI

One player has yet to play this season

Nick Pope has found himself back in between the sticks at St James' Park after injuries disrupted his season last time out and prevented him from travelling to Germany as part of England's Euro 2024 squad. Tino Livramento has become the most featured right-back for Eddie Howe this season and while he is seen as the long-term replacement for Kieran Trippier, the retired international still stands as the best option in the position.

Fabian Schar has not been able to resume his centre-half partnership with Sven Botman yet this season, while Lewis Hall has shifted between acting as a starter and as an option off the substitutes' bench. In midfield, Sandro Tonali has returned from his lengthy ban, but has still yet to feature from the get-go in the league this term. His omission has also impacted his midfield partners in Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, the latter of whom was the subject of criticism following his dismal display at Craven Cottage.

If there is one area that Howe's group haven't been harmed in, it is attack as Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak have all featured prominently. Ironically though, it is Barnes who has been the most productive in front of goal, despite having only featured in 55% of the minutes for his club this campaign.

Injuries

Botman is the only long-term absentee

While injury woes tampered with Howe's squad throughout last season, it appears to not have as much of a stranglehold over his group so far this term. While there are injuries to Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles and wonderkid Lewis Miley, Botman is the only man currently sidelined that would walk straight back into the first team.

The Dutch defender is one of a number of players to have sustained an ACL injury in the Premier League within the last 12 months, with his coming against Manchester City back in March. Not only was it a bitter pill to swallow for the team, but it also meant that Botman would miss the Euro 2024 campaign, where Ronald Koeman led the Netherlands to the semi-final.

Players with Disrupted Summers

The likes of Kieran Trippier and Sandro Tonali have not had the best preparations this season

It is not just injuries that have impacted Howe's selection process. External factors out of his control have also played their part. Kieran Trippier had arguably one of the worst seasons of his career at Newcastle last season, with age appearing to catch up to the veteran defender. There was also speculation that he could be on the move following a less-than-glowing European Championships, with Saudi Arabia being touted as a possible destination, as well as a move to Everton in order to reunite with Sean Dyche.

As for Tonali, the Italian had not featured at all in any form of competitive football after being slapped with a 10-month ban for breaching betting regulations before returning in the Carabao Cup last month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tonali's 10-month ban was the third-largest suspension handed out in Premier League history.

When Howe Could Start His Strongest Team

The Newcastle faithful may not see their strongest team until 2025

Given that it is now just Botman who is preventing Howe from fielding his strongest XI, it will be down to when the Dutchman is back to decide when this can happen. While there had previously been hope that a return in October or November may be possible, a report from the Mail poured cold water on that possibility.

It was claimed that any hope of an early return for the former Lille defender had 'faded,' with a date of December being pencilled in as the earliest possible return point. Should that be delayed any further, as Premier Injuries seems to suggest, then fans may not see Botman on the pitch until the FA Cup third round which is scheduled to take place on the weekend of the 11th January 2025.

