Newcastle United hold a 'true' interest in the central-defender Manchester United have been tracking for most of the summer, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe has set about strengthening his Newcastle outfit ahead of the new campaign, with the Magpies keen to add even more talent before the window shuts on September 1st.

Newcastle United transfer news

It's been a perfect start to pre-season for Howe, as his Newcastle side have won both of their friendly outings so far.

Granted National League outfit Gateshead and Scottish Premiership side Rangers are unlikely to provide the kind of test they can expect in the Premier League and Champions League next season, but it's a positive start nonetheless.

The Newcastle faithful were also treated to a glimpse of their new big-money signing Sandro Tonali against Rangers, with the Italian midfielder notching up a 45-minute cameo at Ibrox.

It comes after Tonali put pen to paper on a £55 million move from AC Milan to Newcastle, signing a five-year contract at St. James' Park earlier this month.

A statement of intent from the Newcastle board, as they gear up for a return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

During the club's two-decade-long hiatus from Europe's premier stage, they had been relegated to the second tier of English football twice, but now propped up by the Saudi Arabian-backed PIF group, the Magpies are begging to soar.

So much so, some of Europe's hottest prospects are being linked with moves to Newcastle.

What has Dean Jones said about Newcastle?

Commenting on the stories linking Axel Disasi with a switch to the North-East, transfer insider Jones admitted their interest was genuine, but also questioned how far down the line a deal actually was.

On the central defender, Jones said: “I feel like this deal has got a little bit ahead of itself at the moment.

"Newcastle deny that anything formal is happening here with Disasi.

"At the moment, I'm told that Newcastle haven’t progressed this deal as far as it’s been reported.

"But there is an interest, so that part is true.”

What's next for Newcastle?

If Newcastle have any hopes of signing Disasi this summer, they best be prepared to get their chequebook out, as the Frenchman is expected to command a hefty fee.

A long-standing target of Man United's, The Daily Mail reported back in March that a figure in the region of £44 million is being touted for the Monaco man.

As far as Newcastle are concerned, the extent of their interest appears to fluctuate from story to story, with Football Transfers reporting that personal terms have already been agreed between the two parties.

It's claimed the 25-year-old would not be willing to move to Newcastle, unless he received guarantees about his proposed game-time, which he has since been assured of.

The versatile defender notched up 49 appearances across all competitions for Monaco last season, indicating that he could be a mainstay in the Newcastle backline, should he join this summer.