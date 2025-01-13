Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron is a name that continues to be linked with a move away from St. James' Park after falling out of favour under Eddie Howe in recent months - and an exit could be close to being sealed in the coming weeks of the transfer window, with clubs making contact with Magpies chiefs regarding a potential deal.

Almiron has been a fan favourite for the majority of his time on Tyneside, but recent performances have seen him shunted down the pecking order, with various other stars preferred on the right-flank. His only start in the Premier League this season came against Chelsea back in late October, and with just 33 minutes of top-flight football since, the writing has been on the wall - which means clubs are now making their move to land him with the transfer market in full swing.

Report: Miguel Almiron 'Close' to Newcastle United exit

Any move will see the Paraguayan depart after six superb years in Newcastle

The report from The Telegraph states that Almiron is 'edging closer' to leaving Newcastle this month, with clubs in the MLS, Brazilian Serie A and Europe all making contact with the Magpies over the midfielder. The publication understands that there have been conversations this month with several clubs in the hopes of agreeing a transfer, but a fee has not yet been finalised and, as a result, talks have been held are set to continue.

Newcastle have been looking for £12million to let the 30-year-old Paraguayan depart despite him boasting a £60million release clause, but no interested parties are willing to pay such a fee for Almiron, whilst his wage demands have also been a sticking point within negotiations. It's likely that a compromise will be needed in order for an agreement to be reached, but there is a growing belief in Magpies circles that Almiron will depart before the February 3 deadline.

Miguel Almiron's Premier League statistics - Newcastle record by season Season Appearances Goals Assists 2018-19 10 0 0 2019-20 36 4 2 2020-21 34 4 1 2021-22 30 1 0 2022-23 34 11 2 2023-24 33 3 1 2024-25 7 0 0

Any sale will give Newcastle more room to manouevre in the transfer market as the club look to strengthen their squad - notably in the right-wing position, in which Almiron is currently backup to Jacob Murphy - but even if he does depart, it's not certain whether Howe will conduct any business or not.

Newcastle won't breach the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) this year, but they will need to sell someone to avoid running into any problems by the June 30 accountancy deadline. The former Atlanta United star has hardly featured in the Premier League this season, and he almost saw a transfer to Saudi Arabia over the line in the summer transfer window, which makes him an ideal player to move on.

Almiron a Great Servant, But The Time is Right For Exit

The winger has fallen out of favour in recent years

Almiron has been a solid servant to Newcastle over the years, but with just seven top-flight appearances this time out, it appears his time is up on Tyneside. Having joined for a club-record £21million back in 2019, he played a part in stabilising the club under Rafa Benitez and Steve Bruce, before notching his best-ever numbers in England in the 2022-23 season, as Howe dragged Newcastle to the Champions League for the first time in two decades.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Miguel Almiron has scored eight goals in 64 caps for Paraguay's national team.

He has failed to keep the pace with stars such as Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes since, though, and that will spell an end to his time in the north-east - which currently stands at 221 appearances in the famous black and white shirt.

