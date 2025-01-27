Newcastle United have internally discussed a potential move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, according to MailOnline.

The Magpies, alongside Arsenal and other Premier League sides, are reportedly considering the 25-year-old, who could switch clubs before the transfer deadline on 3 February.

It may take around £70m for Wolves to part ways with their top scorer mid-season, although Cunha’s hesitation to sign a new Molineux deal could leave the club with no other option.

The Brazilian forward has over two years remaining on his contract, which runs until June 2027, but remains ‘one to watch’ in the final days of the winter window.

Newcastle Eyeing Matheus Cunha

Remains ‘one to watch’ for January

Newcastle have yet to make any new signings in January but are nearing the departure of winger Miguel Almiron, who is set to join Atlanta United in a $12m (£9.6m) deal.

Almiron’s exit could create space for a new winger at St James’ Park, though it remains unclear if the Magpies will invest heavily in a forward late in the window.

Eddie Howe’s side would likely face competition for Cunha if they entered the race, with at least five Premier League clubs reportedly tracking the Brazilian, according to MailOnline.

While Arsenal and Nottingham Forest have been linked previously, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester United could also be in contention.

Cunha, labelled ‘one of the best forwards in the Premier League’ by WT Analysis, has been in excellent form this campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 22 Premier League appearances.

However, amid the transfer speculation, the Brazilian has gone without a goal contribution in his last four matches under Vitor Pereira, who criticised the 25-year-old's body language following the 3-1 defeat at Chelsea last week.

Matheus Cunha's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Goals 10 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 179 Minutes played 1,807

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-01-25.