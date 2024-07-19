Highlights Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in Nice central defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Magpies’ interest in Todibo is being driven by new sporting director Paul Mitchell.

The 24-year-old is also a target for Premier League rivals West Ham United.

Newcastle United have opened discussions with OGC Nice central defender Jean-Clair Todibo over a potential move this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Following June’s profit and sustainability regulations deadline, attention has now shifted to incomings at St James’ Park. In a bid to resolve their financial concerns, Newcastle parted ways with Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson.

Eddie Howe’s most significant arrival so far is Lewis Hall from Chelsea as he completed a £28million move. Elsewhere, Newcastle have also utilised the free agent market with the additions of goalkeeper John Ruddy and defender Lloyd Kelly earlier in the summer.

Newcastle ‘hold talks’ with Todibo

The defender is also wanted by West Ham

The Magpies could look to strengthen their defence further this summer and Nice centre-back Todibo is the latest name to make the headlines. According to talkSPORT, Newcastle have held talks over a potential move this summer.

It has been claimed the North East club’s interest is being driven by new sporting director Paul Mitchell, who was appointed earlier this month following the departure of Dan Ashworth to Manchester United. However, in the same report, it has been suggested the player is unlikely to sign at St James’ Park following initial discussions.

West Ham United had been most heavily linked with Todibo this summer, with reports suggesting they’ve had a bid accepted by Nice. It has now been said the player favours a move to Serie A giants Juventus instead.

Jean-Clair Todibo 2023/24 stats for Nice in all competitions Stat: Appearances 33 Goals 0 Assists 3 Minutes played 2,908

Todibo, a 24-year-old France international who has been described as a 'monster defender' by Breaking The Lines, was picked up by Toulouse as a youngster before he was poached by Barcelona in 2019. He had various loan spells at Schalke and Benfica, but it was his time at Nice that was made permanent in 2021.

Newcastle ‘Unlikely’ to Sign Calvert-Lewin

The Everton striker had been linked with a move

Newcastle are unlikely to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton this summer, according to reports this week. 90min claim the Magpies are yet to agree personal terms with the player as they are unwilling to break their existing wage structure in order to get a deal over the line.

Calvert-Lewin, 27, is about to enter the final year of his contract at Everton, having initially joined from Sheffield United in 2016. He has amassed just shy of 250 appearances for the Toffees in all competitions and has scored 68 goals.

Manchester United are among the clubs to also be linked with Calvert-Lewin this summer, although their recent acquisition of Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna lessens their need for attacking reinforcements.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.