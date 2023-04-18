Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has given Anthony Gordon a let off, says Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The winger reacted badly to being taken off in the Magpies' 2-1 win against Brentford earlier this month but wasn't punished for it, managing to earn a start in the side for the recent loss to Aston Villa.

Newcastle news — Anthony Gordon

Gordon was seen throwing a tantrum after being substituted on and then off in Newcastle's victory at the Gtech Community Stadium, something Howe did go on to speak about.

"We want to embrace that, we love that about him, but in certain moments he needs a cool head as well," the Magpies boss was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"It's about trying to explain the situation, talk through it. I've got no issue with him at all. He's trained really well this week.

"His enthusiasm, aggression and motivation levels are really, really high. He's fiercely determined to do well and achieve. It is one of his hallmarks. It's one of his strengths."

What has Ryan Taylor said about Anthony Gordon?

Taylor wasn't impressed with what he saw from Gordon at the Gtech Community Stadium and was also disappointed with his subsequent display against Villa.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I must say, I didn't like the behaviour with Eddie Howe and I also didn't like the fact that Eddie Howe gave him a let off and let him start against Villa, particularly given the performance he put in.

"I think if you're going to throw a paddy, make sure you have an impact in the next match and he was hiding. I mean, Newcastle, to be fair, none of them played well, but I expected more from Gordon."

Does Anthony Gordon owe Eddie Howe and Newcastle?

Yes. He arrived at St James' Park in January for big money and hasn't really made an amazing impact.

The 22-year-old, who cost Newcastle £45m after joining from Everton, as reported by BBC Sport, hasn't scored or provided an assist in any of the eight Premier League games he's played for his new side so far (via Transfermarkt).

Nevertheless, despite his lack of productivity in the final third and his tantrum in west London, Howe has still stuck with him.

It's still early in his Newcastle career and the Englishman, who's earning £60,000 a week (via Capology), is quite young, but you can't help but feel that he just owes his manager a little bit more right now.