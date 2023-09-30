Highlights Newcastle United decided not to sign another central midfielder in the summer transfer window after careful consideration.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes the links between Newcastle and Adrien Rabiot are unlikely to come to fruition due to Juventus' midfield problems.

Rabiot has been subject to Premier League-based requests, and Newcastle may consider making a move considering the midfielder's contract situation.

Newcastle United have endured a mixed bag of results since the new campaign got underway and transfer insider Dean Jones has given an insight to their transfer plans for another midfielder, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

With the midweek distraction of Champions League action, Eddie Howe and his entourage could’ve done with signing another face in the midfield.

Newcastle have, on paper, endured one of the toughest runs in the Premier League – but all things considered, have fared to a reasonable standard having amassed three wins from six outings. Their three downfalls have come against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion, who sit in first, second and third place, respectively.

Despite their topsy-turvy start, Howe is still keen to ensure his current crop are there or thereabouts in terms of Champions League contention – for the second season running – come the end of 2023/24. And his hefty – but clever – spending over the summer months proved just that as the Magpies faithful welcomed the likes of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento by forking out just north of £130m.

Newcastle United - Summer Signings Fee Harvey Barnes - Leicester City £39m Sandro Tonali - AC Milan £55m Yankuba Minteh - Odense Boldklub Undisclosed Tino Livramento - Southampton £32m Lewis Hall - Chelsea Loan All fees via Sky Sports

The former has enriched the quality in central midfield tenfold and added a sprinkle of European expertise into it, too, but much has been made of the profiles of the English manager’s midfield trio over the first few weeks of the season. The most notable query has been: who should sit deepest out of Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes?

It has been largely interchangeable in the early stages of 2023/24 for the St James’ Park outfit, though Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT he would like to see the Italian mastermind act as the anchor of midfield by moving into the number six role. Now, the transfer insider has given GIVEMESPORT an update on whether Newcastle are looking to add extra bodies to their midfield roster.

Newcastle’s midfield transfer conundrum – Dean Jones

On Eddie Howe’s engine room, the transfer insider suggested that Howe and his staff opted to not sign a new central midfielder in the summer after an extensive thought process. He also insisted that the links to Adrien Rabiot of Juventus are unlikely to come to fruition given the Old Lady’s midfield woes. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“I think Newcastle thought very carefully about whether to sign another midfielder in the summer, and they decided not to go ahead with it. I guess that might well change depending on what competitions they remain in and how well they're doing in the league by the time we get to January. “I don't sense that Juventus will be in a position where they will be losing Adrien Rabiot halfway through the season to be honest. I mean, their midfield currently needs confidence as they put on a poor display at the weekend and lost a game they would have expected to win and Rabiot is one of the senior figures that Allegri will expect to now stand. Now obviously, Juventus also have Paul Pogba out of the team now so if anything, I'd say Juventus are looking to sign another midfielder, not lose one like Rabiot.”

Will Newcastle United sign Adrien Rabiot?

As Jones mentioned to GIVEMESPORT, Juventus and France engine room operator Rabiot finds himself high on the watchlist after becoming one of his side’s top performers this season. And with his contract set to expire at the end of 2023/24, his signature could be anyone’s to snatch.

Seeing as he boasts a club high WhoScored rating of 7.5 since the new campaign got underway, the Allianz Arena higher-ups will not be overly keen on letting him move on, especially in Paul Pogba’s absence.

However, according to Italian publication Calciomercato, Rabiot has been subject to Premier League-based requests, most notably from Howe’s Newcastle side. The report suggests the Magpies are contemplating a move considering the talisman’s contract situation.

Sandro Tonali vs Bruno Guimaraes vs Adrien Rabiot - 2023/24 statistics (per 90) Metric Sandro Tonali Bruno Guimaraes Adrien Rabiot Progressive Carries 1.47 1.55 1.83 Progressive Passes 3.24 6.9 3.5 Pass Completion Rate (%) 83.8% 86.6% 88% Tackles + Interceptions 1.76 2.24 3.83 Blocks 0.59 1.03 1.33 All statistics per FBref

Juventus’ box-to-box midfielder, who pockets a hefty £149k-a-week, has three goal contributions under his belt thus far in 2023/24 and will surely have a long queue of potential suitors battling it out for his signature upon his contract expiry, but Newcastle will be hoping the attractive riches of their ownership will entice the Frenchman to make a switch to England’s top flight.