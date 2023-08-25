Newcastle United wide man Ryan Fraser is closing in on a St. James' Park exit before the transfer deadline arrives and journalist Rudy Galetti has made a big claim about Eddie Howe to GIVEMESPORT.

This campaign will be a hugely important one for Howe’s Newcastle side and so the English boss is keen to offload those deemed surplus to requirements before the window slams firmly shut on September 1.

Newcastle United transfer news – Ryan Fraser

Fraser has seemingly been dealt a final hammer blow after not having a shirt number assigned to him for the current campaign, as reported by footballscotland. The former Bournemouth man, who joined on a free transfer in 2020, has played just 59 games during his three-year stint and registered a mere nine goal contributions in that sequence. And now, his days at the club seem numbered.

With the Scotsman’s time in Tyneside coming to an end, Celtic are looking to pounce on the fact he is no longer part of Howe’s plans, according to the Northern Echo. The report suggests that, despite Fraser still having two years of his current contract to run, Celtic are lining up a formal approach to see him join the Parkhead-based outfit. Italian club Empoli have also been touted with a move for the out-of-favour winger, according to MailOnline, as they look to improve on their consecutive 14th-placed finishes in the Serie A table. For any would-be buyers, it is unlikely that Newcastle will demand a lofty fee given how desperate they will be to get his £63,000 weekly wage off their books.

However, according to the Daily Echo, Southampton are set to bolster their squad by signing Fraser on loan this summer, while there will be no purchase clause included in the deal. Per Sky Sports, the winger has headed down south for his scheduled medical in order to complete the move. Now, Galetti has given GIVEMESPORT any update on Howe's stance on the future of the Scotland international.

Newcastle United - Summer Signings Fee Harvey Barnes - Leicester City £39m Sandro Tonali - AC Milan £55m Yankuba Minteh - Odense Boldklub Undisclosed Tino Livramento - Southampton £32m Lewis Hall - Chelsea Loan All fees via Sky Sports

What has Rudy Galetti said about Newcastle United and Ryan Fraser?

Galetti claimed that, in the dying embers of the summer window, Howe and his backroom staff will be looking to cut ties with Fraser as soon as physically possible, while a move shouldn't be hard to materialise.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Ryan Fraser wasn't included in the squad in the first two matches of Newcastle United and Eddie Howe wants to part ways with him as soon as possible.

"An agreement for his transfer hasn't been complicated, but let's wait for the confirmation in the next days."

What next for Newcastle United?

In terms of incomings, Howe is considering a move for a new centre-back as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the club are vying for reinforcements in that area. Per Football Insider, a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba is high on their agenda, though they will have to fend off competition from Tottenham Hotspur should they lodge a genuine bid.

MailOnline’s Craig Hope, earlier this month, claimed that Joachim Andersen and Antonio Silva were also of interest, though did concede that the duo were probably out of Newcastle’s financial reach. According to CaughtOffisde, the Tyneside club are keeping tabs on the former, while the coveted 19-year-old has attracted interest from some of Europe's top clubs, though Newcastle's financial power could prove superior when battling for someone in Silva's price bracket.