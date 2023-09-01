Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been linked with a late move to Newcastle United and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has provided an update on the situation to GIVEMESPORT.

Newcastle transfer news - Hugo Lloris

Lloris' time as Tottenham's No.1 goalkeeper appears to have come to an end. After eleven seasons of holding down the starting berth in north London, the French World Cup winner has found himself behind new signing Guglielmo Vicario in the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou.

Speaking to GIVEMSPORT earlier this week, Bridge named Lloris as one of the players Tottenham could look to sell before the transfer window slams shut, in a bid to raise enough funds to land new signings, while reports emerging on deadline day itself have claimed Spurs could even terminate the 36-year-old's contract if they don't find a buyer by the time the transfer window closes.

Within the last few hours, The Times have reported on a surprise approach from Newcastle to sign Lloris on a season-long loan, although the former France international has thus far turned down the opportunity to move to St. James' Park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge has suggested the rumours linking Newcastle with Lloris may have been a little wide of the mark. He told GMS: "Reports that Newcastle were keen on bringing in Hugo Lloris have been played down by my sources."

It seems the reports late on deadline day may have been a case of crossed wires, with the 145-cap goalkeeper not heading to the north east.

Newcastle's transfer window

While Newcastle probably do need a decent backup to Nick Pope - albeit Loris Karus is perhaps a better backup option than many would assume considering his career has rather unfairly been defined by one abysmal performance in the Champions League final - it's hard to argue with the rest of the business they've done this summer.

The Magpies have made a notable improvement to their starting XI in Sandro Tonali, who marked his debut with a goal in a 5-1 thumping of Aston Villa, while they've also boosted their forward options with a swoop for Leciester City's Harvey Barnes and have made two wise long-term investments in the full-back positions - Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have moved on Allan Saint-Maximin, who never quite fitted the team under Eddie Howe, and allowed some of the deadwood to leave either on loan or permanently, namely Jamal Lewis, Matty Longstaff, Ryan Fraser, Ciaran Clark, Chris Wood and Karl Darlow.