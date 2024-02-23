Highlights Cheick Tiote's death was a shock as he passed during a training session;

His career highlight came as he netted the equaliser in Newcastle's iconic 4-4 draw vs Arsenal.

He was regarded as a hardworking hero in the middle of the park for the Magpies.

The news of Cheick Tiote’s passing shook the sporting world. Having been capped 55 times by the Ivory Coast, he became football royalty in his nation – but his status among Premier League fans was profound, as he scored one of the most memorable goals in the history of the division.

A tough-tackling midfielder, who played 156 times in a seven-year period for Newcastle United, Tiote had the odd scorcher in his locker – and thanks to his tenacious talent, he sharply established himself as a St James’ Park fan favourite.

At that time, the Newcastle squad was laced with perhaps not the best footballers, but with leaders and characters that sometimes won games – and Tiote was often on hand to grab the game by the scruff of the neck with his gritting, battling spirit.

While in his pomp, playing outside of Europe for Beijing Enterprises, Tiote passed away during a training session in 2017 – and the footballing world came to a standstill. A player who had taken immense pride in representing his country and one who wore his heart on his sleeve, it was a terribly sad day.

Tiote’s sad passing

He sufferedcardiac arrest during training

Aged just 30, Tiote passed away during a training session in China for Chinese League One side Beijing Enterprises. After collapsing, he was rushed to a local hospital but was, unfortunately, pronounced dead due to cardiac arrest. Tiote's agent, Emanuele Palladino, issued a short statement to confirm the death of his client, asking for the privacy of Tiote’s family to be respected. The former midfielder and his wife, Madah, had been expecting their third child together.

"It is with deep sadness that I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises. We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family's privacy be respected at this difficult time. We ask for all your prayers."

Beijing Enterprises, in a separate statement, had confirmed Tiote’s situation in the midst of the breaking news that he had fainted during a routine training session before being rushed to hospital. In the wake of his passing hitting front-page news, figures from all corners of football took to social media to write tributes to their beloved friend or former teammate, with Demba Ba – who played with Tiote at St James’ Park – being one of the first to send his well wishes.

Tiote’s unforgettable equaliser vs Arsenal

His strike topped off the incredible 4-4 comeback

In what will forever be considered one of the craziest games in the history of Premier League history, Tiote made sure to be the difference maker. With the score line seemingly settled at 4-0 to the north Londoners – with 26 minutes on the clock – Newcastle had a point to prove and Tiote provided. What made the equalising strike that much sweeter is that Arsenal reportedly were in the mix to snare his signature in the summer of 2014 before an Emirates Stadium switch failed to come to fruition.

As the minutes trickled towards the end of the goal fest, with the scores now at 4-3, the Magpies were awarded an opportunistic free-kick – all from an audacious distance on the right-hand side. Joey Barton stepped up as the leading taker with Fabricio Coloccini and Kevin Nolan hustling and bustling in the Gunners' box, ready for it to be whipped in.

Barton’s attempt was a tame one; he floated the ball in but it was ushered away with relative ease. Headed out, the ball sat in the air for some time before it landed in the vicinity of the marauding Tiote. In a genuine heart-in-mouth situation, the midfielder sweetly struck a left-footed thunderbolt towards the Arsenal goal. Alan Pardew was fist-bumping thin air while the rest of the team wheeled away in jubilation.

The ball flew past Wojciech Szczesny as he made a futile attempt to thwart the 87th-minute strike – and the Magpies had pulled off the comeback of all comebacks. Pardew and his men were down and out at half-time, so to level the game in such emphatic fashion is why the match is etched in the division’s mythology - and Tiote’s goal was as magical as the player himself. This very strike was his only in the fabled black and white of Newcastle – how incredibly special.

Alan Pardew recalls Tiote

'He was such a loveable character'

During a segment on talkSPORT, the panel were talking about Tom Lockyer's recent health scare with Luton Town, which led to Alan Pardew – a former Newcastle boss during Tiote's playing days - commenting on the midfielder and his tragic passing in 2017. Speaking to Graeme Souness, who underwent major heart surgery aged 38 in 1992, Pardew recalled the incident.

"I have lost a player - Cheick Tiote - dropped [dead] in China when he was training. My goodness, the shock of that was just unbelievable, that in the prime of his life, that could happen. He was such a lovable character, such a rogue, he was so loved in the dressing room, and that would have been the same in all the dressing rooms he appeared in. "I met his agent actually a couple of months ago and we talked about the fallout, and I said, 'Oh it's been incredible', trying to piece it all together."

Unaware of the reason behind Tiote’s sad passing, Souness asked: "Did he just drop over in training?". After being informed that Tiote had passed suddenly during a training session due to cardiac arrest, a bewildered Souness struggled to take in the information as he looked towards the ceiling in disbelief.

Tiote’s career in full

Spent most of his career at Newcastle

Tiote began his career in the depths of obscurity with F.C. Kossou Bibo, more commonly known as F.C. Bibo - an Ivorian semi-professional football team based in Kossou, Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast. He spent seven years (1998-2005) in the youth set-up but was then spotted by RSC Anderlecht, a Belgian Pro League mainstay.

After a three-and-a-half-year period with the Brussels-based outfit, Tiote moved to FC Twente in July 2008. He only chalked up seven appearances for the club, however, given he endured a loan stint at Roda JC Kerkrade – but his haul of two goals and assists apiece for the Dutch side was enough to pique the interest of potential would-be buyers, including Arsenal.

Between 2008 and 2010, Tiote became crucial to their league-winning campaign in 2009/10 – and that’s when Newcastle came calling. Joining the Magpies for a fee of £3.5 million from FC Twente, it didn’t take long for him to endear himself to the supporters with his undying love for the badge and his non-negotiable workhorse attitude.

Cheick Tiote - Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Newcastle 156 1 9 63/2 FC Twente 87 1 0 16/2 Roda JC 31 2 2 7/1 Beijing Enterprises 11 0 0 3/0 Anderlecht 7 0 0 0/0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Following his seven-year stint on Tyneside, Tiote left to ply his trade for Beijing Enterprises in February 2017. Then Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez may have tossed and turned over the decision to part ways with the Ivorian, given how crucial he could be – but the enhanced pay packet and the prospect of increased game time were too difficult to snub. An array of clubs – from Turkey and Russia - were interested but ensuring his family had a solid foundation was imperative for the brilliant midfielder. He may have only enjoyed a short – but sweet - stint cut short in the Far East after collapsing in training and, subsequently, passing away – but he had already won over the fans in just 11 outings.

Best remembered in the football space for that goal against Arsenal, Tiote was much more than that. Looking beyond the clip that resurfaces every once in a while, the midfielder was often seen hunting down the opposition and biting at their ankles in pursuit of the ball. More than just that goal, he was a superb player who is sorely missed by fans, former teammates and pundits alike. A true Newcastle hero.