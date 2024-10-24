Newcastle United have earmarked Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo as their dream target for the January transfer window, according to iNews.

The Magpies will reportedly prioritise signing a right winger in early 2025 and have placed the 25-year-old at the top of their shortlist to bolster their frontline and form a new trio with Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak.

Having tied Gordon to a new long-term deal earlier this week, Newcastle chiefs are now shifting their focus to Isak’s extension, as well as the January window, where they hope to conduct smoother business after summer struggles at St. James’ Park.

After getting into a spot of bother with profit and sustainability rules, the Magpies had to dial back their spending and welcomed just four bench players to the squad in John Ruddy, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Lloyd Kelly, and William Osula, while Lewis Hall joined on a pre-agreed permanent deal from Chelsea.

Their offseason efforts have so far yielded an expected outcome – eight points from the first eight games in the Premier League – and now Eddie Howe’s side will be looking to boost their top-four chances with a new arrival on the wing in January.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mbeumo ranks second in Premier League goals scored this season with six, behind Man City’s Erling Haaland, who has 10.

Mbeumo, labelled as 'insane', was linked with Newcastle over the summer, and his impressive start to the season is expected to further increase interest from some of the top clubs around England.

The 'incredibly quick' 25-year-old has proven he can be Brentford’s main man after Ivan Toney's departure to Saudi Arabia and is already two-thirds of the way to surpassing his career-best tally of nine goals in a single Premier League season.

However, according to iNews, Mbeumo’s arrival at St. James’ Park is unlikely in January, as is any renewed interest in Nottingham Forest ace Anthony Elanga or Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, both prime targets in the summer.

The Magpies will hope to boost their chances of securing a big-name winger in January by offloading Miguel Almiron, who is expected to depart the club in 2025.

Bryan Mbeumo's Brentford Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals 6 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.9 Expected assisted goals 1.7 Minutes played 719

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-10-24.