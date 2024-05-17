Highlights Newcastle are thought to be close to hiring Dougie Freedman as their new sporting director to replace Dan Ashworth.

Freedman is known for scouting young talent and boosting long-term club futures.

Final selection phase for the position is between Freedman and Johannes Spors of 777.

Newcastle United have been searching for a replacement for Dan Ashworth throughout 2024 after putting the sporting director on gardening leave amid his talks with Manchester United earlier in the season - and it appears that they have almost settled on two options to replace the former Brighton transfer guru, with Ben Jacobs exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that Crystal Palace man Dougie Freedman is the "marginal favourite" to enter the Newcastle hot seat.

Ashworth signed for Newcastle shortly after they were taken over by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, and oversaw some superb transfers in his first window at the club including Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Nick Pope and more - before getting to work on a number of English youngsters such as Lewis Hall, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento.

His work on Tyneside has been admirable which has led Manchester United to making a move for his services and to avoid a conflict of interest, the Magpies put him on gardening leave which will remain that way until United stump up a fee for his services; and with that in mind Newcastle have been in the hunt for a new sporting director.

Dougie Freedman: Newcastle United Latest

The Magpies are in desperate need of a sporting director

Freedman has long been linked with the Newcastle sporting director role, and his work at Palace has also boosted the club's long-term future. The arrivals of Michael Olise, Ebere Eze, Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton alone have been some fine young captures and with Newcastle venturing down a similar path last season, you could almost call Freedman a like-for-like with Ashworth in terms of his scouting of young English talents who will rise in value over the coming years.

There have been reports in recent weeks that Freedman has been in talks with Newcastle, though he has been on a shortlist alongside other candidates; however, he appears to have become the frontrunner in any process and now it is up to Newcastle to land their man to avoid any teething issues next season.

Jacobs: Freedman "Marginal Favourite" For Newcastle Role

Freedman has been extensively interviewed by Newcastle chiefs

Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the final selection phase for Newcastle's next sporting director is between Freedman and Johannes Spors of 777 - with the pair both being at the final interview stage, though Freedman is the favourite as things stand. Jacobs said:

"Newcastle's search for a new sporting director is at an advanced stage. Crystal Palace's Dougie Freedman and 777's Johannes Spors both made it through to the final stage. The pair interviewed strongly. Palace will do all they can to try and keep Freedman, who can be viewed as the marginal favourite in what is now a fast-moving process."

Freedman Would Be a Superb Addition to Crystal Palace

Dougie Freedman has been pivotal for Crystal Palace

Newcastle are in a period of transition and barring a collapse on the final day, will secure European football for the second time in a row after qualifying for the Champions League last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nine of Newcastle's 10 record buys have been in the takeover era

One of Europe's most enticing jobs at present due to the project they have ahead of them, the Magpies need someone with exceptional recruitment at the top of the club and losing Ashworth will have ignited fans with fear.

But Freedman's superb work at Selhurst Park makes him the ideal candidate for the role and if the club do get him to leave his affiliations with Palace, it will be all eyes on what could be a successful summer window.

Related Newcastle Remain 'Frontrunners' for Defensive Duo Newcastle United are thought to be close to bringing in two smart additions on free transfers at centre-back

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-05-24.