Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has previously spoken about adding to his 'stale' squad in the January transfer window as the Magpies continue to flounder on the Premier League stage in comparison to recent years - and that could reportedly see them make a move for Boca Juniors starlet Kevin Zenon in January ahead of a summer move.

Newcastle had a quiet summer, given that they had to deal with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules - meaning that their only major acquisitions were Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest, Lewis Hall's loan from Chelsea becoming permanent, and youngster William Osula from Sheffield United. Whilst left-back Hall has been a superb signing on the whole, there wasn't enough added in terms of genuine quality - and this January could see them overcome a lack of recent activity.

Report: Newcastle 'In Pole Position' For Kevin Zenon

The left-back has been in fine form for the Magpies

The report from Tuttomercato, via L’Interista, claims that Inter Milan are targeting Zenon as a potential understudy for current left wingback star Federico Dimarco - though they are also joined by Newcastle in the race for his signature, with the Tyneside outfit ‘being in pole position’.

Zenon, labelled as ‘one of the most interesting profiles in Argentina’, is able to play in various positions including central midfield, winger, full-back and wing-back. He’s registered five goals and seven assists so far this season, and is seen as the perfect wing-back - which could tempt Eddie Howe to make a move for the 'gifted' star's services.

As with what happened with Boca youngster Valentin Barco, who joined Brighton before ending up on loan at Sevilla, it will be an English club that tries to land a young South American wing-back once again - and that has seen Newcastle take an interest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin Zenon has 13 goal contributions in 45 games for Boca Juniors.

Boca are claimed to have set a €15million (£12million) release clause for the young talent, though they are looking for a figure closer to €20million (£16million), and are aiming to offer Zenon a new contract. Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur are the other English clubs interested in the player, who has a 'magical left foot', alongside French outfit Lyon, though Newcastle are in pole position to sign him ahead of the summer transfer window.

Boca could utilise the funds given by the Magpies to bolster their squad, whilst Inter could bow out, with the report pointing to their potential inactivity in January.

