Newcastle United have Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné on their radar, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, but Galetti says that the Magpies and a few other clubs are also in the race for his signature this summer.

Newcastle transfer news — Manu Koné

According to FootballTransfers, Liverpool are in talks to sign Koné but Newcastle are interested in the Frenchman as well.

Elsewhere, a report from Football Insider claims that he could cost £35m this transfer window.

Koné is not the only midfielder on Newcastle's radar, though. As per the MailOnline, Moisés Caicedo, Scott McTominay and Conor Gallagher are all also under consideration at St James' Park.

With the Tyneside club managing to qualify for the Champions League, Eddie Howe will be keen to strengthen in the middle of the park and other areas of his squad.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Manu Koné and Newcastle?

Galetti says Koné is one midfielder who is on Newcastle's shortlist this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "In the race for Manu, there is not only Liverpool. The French midfielder is also on the radar of Newcastle, PSG and Chelsea even if more underground, so the competition for him will be fierce in the next weeks."

How did Manu Koné perform last season?

It is no surprise that many teams are chasing Koné, who has been described as a "one-man army" by Football Talent Scout and an "absolute machine" by Bundesliga News. He was one of Gladbach's best players during the 2022/23 campaign.

As per WhoScored, the France U21 international made 2.5 tackles per league game, the highest average in his squad.

He also made 1.9 dribbles a match, which was again more than any of his team-mates, showing that he can carry the ball as well as win it. And at just 22 years of age, he still has so much time to grow.

Looking at the above, then, for any club searching for a new midfielder like Newcastle, Koné is definitely an option worth at least considering.

Liverpool's interest complicates things, but if the Magpies really want the Gladbach star, they may still be able to lure him to St James' Park.

Again, Howe's men are in the Champions League, while the Reds failed to qualify for the competition after finishing fifth last season. It could help Newcastle to convince Koné to join them ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. If not, it looks like they do have other options to turn to.